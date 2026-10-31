Anjana Padmanabhan explores love, identity and self-love in debut EP Yes No Maybe?
It was a moment of pride for Bengaluru when its own Anjana Padmanabhan won the inaugural season of Indian Idol Junior. Since then, her musical journey has reflected her versatility — from performing on various stages and exploring genres ranging from classical to pop to playback singing in Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films. She has also performed and collaborated with acclaimed Indian musicians such as Ricky Kej. This time, with Yes No Maybe? — her debut EP — she turns inward, reflecting on her personal journey and how her understanding of love, identity and independence has evolved over time. In conversation with Indulge, she discusses how these themes come through in the tracks, her songwriting and acting debuts and the significance of self-love.
What made you begin your professional musical journey with this EP?
I always wanted to compose music at some point in my life and tell stories that came from my heart. For a very long time, I would create melodies but never have the confidence or direction to finish and present them. About two years ago, however, I set out determined to explore everything I could until I found a space where I felt most comfortable. A bunch of friends and I went to Dharamshala and created melodies without thinking about the outcomes. That’s how this EP happened.
Take us through the themes explored in each track?
Hai Pyaar Kya? is about questioning what love is, its many definitions, their meanings and the confusion surrounding it. Naseeb Tu talks about finding someone, believing you see a future with that person and wanting to build something meaningful. Rijhaaun is a raw take on dealing with your insecurities and how they affect your relationships with yourself and your partner. Kaise Main Kahun deals with separation, while Azaad is about accepting yourself and being confident in who you are. Together, the EP moves through questions about life, emotions and confusion and explores how to deal with them. Many people have answers, some don’t and many are confused, too. It traces the journey of finding yourself and becoming comfortable in your own skin.
You stepped into songwriting alongside singing for the EP. What felt different about expressing yourself in your own words before singing them?
I felt so free and confident from within. I was literally expressing my heart out. Creating the melodies was special because they captured the emotions so well. I’ve always been a melody person and every melody has its own journey for me.
The EP moves from questioning what love means to finally choosing yourself. What significance do self-love and choosing oneself hold for you?
It literally means everything. Dealing with insecurities hasn’t been easy and navigating them to finally feel confident and free has been a journey I am grateful for. It has helped me find a version of myself I am very proud of. I hope this EP inspires people to choose themselves and be kind to themselves.
How does your signature use of the kazoo and konnakol rhythms fit into the songs?
The kazoo has been used quite interestingly in Naseeb Tu. Konnakol features in Azaad, which is sung by Shivaraj Natraj. We were just playing around with different phrases and realised how beautifully they blended, highlighting a slight influence of carnatic music.
Since this was also your acting debut, was there a particular moment when you found it challenging to emote on screen?
The entire experience was new for me, but everyone on the team helped me at every step. I think crying or expressing deeper emotions on screen was difficult and it took me some time to get there. However, it felt even more special to see the stories I wanted to tell take shape so beautifully on screen.
Do any of the tracks draw on your Bengaluru roots?
Yes, Azaad has a beautiful verse written in Kannada. I’ve always believed that my core will remain in Bengaluru, as the city has influenced my existence the most.
How do you hope your audience perceives you moving forward?