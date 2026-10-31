Anjana Padmanabhan explores love, identity and self-love in debut EP Yes No Maybe?

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Hai Pyaar Kya? is about questioning what love is, its many definitions, their meanings and the confusion surrounding it. Naseeb Tu talks about finding someone, believing you see a future with that person and wanting to build something meaningful. Rijhaaun is a raw take on dealing with your insecurities and how they affect your relationships with yourself and your partner. Kaise Main Kahun deals with separation, while Azaad is about accepting yourself and being confident in who you are. Together, the EP moves through questions about life, emotions and confusion and explores how to deal with them. Many people have answers, some don’t and many are confused, too. It traces the journey of finding yourself and becoming comfortable in your own skin.