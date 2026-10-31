Rap artiste Farhan Khan talks about independent music and his association with Believe India’s BL/UR

A

I don’t think of it as blending; these sounds have always existed together in my head. My father wrote poetry and his poet friends often visited our home, so I grew up around mehfils, shayari, qawwali, old Hindi music and cinema. Later, hip-hop became another language through which I could express myself. Qawwali and rap share metaphor, wordplay, storytelling and emotional intensity. Bringing that feeling into hip-hop feels like two parts of my musical upbringing meeting.