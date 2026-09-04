Ray on Mirzapur: The Movie, Ghoom and bringing Rajasthani flavour to the universe

How has Bollywood music changed since you first entered the industry? “Bollywood music is constantly evolving, and in many ways, it has shaped both listeners and the industry itself. We’ve gone from films having a single composer to multi-composer albums, and now we’re seeing individual tracks being brought into films, like Fa9la in Dhurandhar, which went viral. The market is much more open to new artistes and composers now, and that wasn’t necessarily the case when I first entered the industry.”

Is the traditional distinction between composer, producer, programmer and sound designer becoming irrelevant in the industry? Is the one-person music studio becoming the future? “It’s a yes and a no. Yes, because if one person can deliver the song, the ambience and the story that the film and director are looking for, then the entire need is met. But no, because in this world of technology, as a composer or music producer, you need to first dive into the process as an artiste and really explore the depths of creation. Sometimes, you need helping hands and great musicians to bring that vision to life and shape it further.So, at times, it becomes a team effort rather than one person doing everything. I think someone who has a wholesome understanding of the entire process will always be a notch ahead of everyone else.”

Where does he think the next big evolution in Indian music production will come from? “Indian music is already at a very evolved stage, as we’ve seen with the success of the music in films like Dhurandhar. I think it’s simply a matter of time before the music and the film reach their respective high points and come together in a way that really clicks with the audience.” And talking about AI’s entry into music, he says, “Taking help from AI will probably become essential for generating ideas, but I think the ‘real deal’ will always be the human brain,” concludes Ray who has an independent song on Lord Ganesha.

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