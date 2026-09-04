Ray on Mirzapur: The Movie, Ghoom and bringing Rajasthani flavour to the universe

The Mirzapur fever has well and truly gripped the country as the film gears up to hit screens this week. And Ray, who has composed and lent his voice to the now-trending track Ghoom, is walking on air. The musician, whose impressive repertoire includes chart-toppers such as Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, London Thumakda, Kar Gayi Chul, Jabra Fan, Hawayein and Burj Khalifa, has spent years shaping some of Bollywood’s most recognisable sounds. This time, with Ghoom, he brings a distinctly Rajasthani musical flavour to the raw, high-voltage world of Mirzapur, giving the track its own blend of folk soul and modern swagger.
Ask Ray how the single happened, and he tells Indulge, “I was in touch with Gurmeet (Singh, the director of Mirzapur) sir after working with him on Phone Bhoot. He gave me the brief to create something rooted in the Rajasthani musical essence for Mirzapur. I used the word Ghoom, which is derived from Ghoomar. Ghoom means ‘round and round’, and once you listen to the track, you’ll realise that I’ve used the word ‘Ghoom’ multiple times, making the song go ‘round and round’ in the literal sense. The song is uptempo and has a celebratory vibe to it. I think it will also find a place on the performance circuit, because it has that energy that lends itself really well to a live setting.”
Having been the music producer behind some of Bollywood’s biggest songs, what made him decide it was time to step out from behind the scenes? “Being the music producer behind all these chartbusters gave me a deeper understanding of the mainstream, which I could then bring into my work as an overall artiste. It helped me shape my sound, make my own choices and figure out the direction I wanted to take. At some point, I realised I had the ability to create, step into the spotlight and become the main character, while building on what I already knew I was good at.”
Having worked behind the scenes for so long, what has been the biggest challenge in putting his own voice and identity at the centre of a song? “Being the music producer behind all these chartbusters gave me a deeper understanding of the mainstream, which I could then bring into my work as an overall artist. It helped me shape my sound, make my own choices and figure out the direction I wanted to take. At some point, I realised I had the ability to create, step into the spotlight and become the main character, while building on what I already knew I was good at.”
How has Bollywood music changed since you first entered the industry? “Bollywood music is constantly evolving, and in many ways, it has shaped both listeners and the industry itself. We’ve gone from films having a single composer to multi-composer albums, and now we’re seeing individual tracks being brought into films, like Fa9la in Dhurandhar, which went viral. The market is much more open to new artistes and composers now, and that wasn’t necessarily the case when I first entered the industry.”
Is the traditional distinction between composer, producer, programmer and sound designer becoming irrelevant in the industry? Is the one-person music studio becoming the future? “It’s a yes and a no. Yes, because if one person can deliver the song, the ambience and the story that the film and director are looking for, then the entire need is met. But no, because in this world of technology, as a composer or music producer, you need to first dive into the process as an artiste and really explore the depths of creation. Sometimes, you need helping hands and great musicians to bring that vision to life and shape it further.So, at times, it becomes a team effort rather than one person doing everything. I think someone who has a wholesome understanding of the entire process will always be a notch ahead of everyone else.”
Where does he think the next big evolution in Indian music production will come from? “Indian music is already at a very evolved stage, as we’ve seen with the success of the music in films like Dhurandhar. I think it’s simply a matter of time before the music and the film reach their respective high points and come together in a way that really clicks with the audience.” And talking about AI’s entry into music, he says, “Taking help from AI will probably become essential for generating ideas, but I think the ‘real deal’ will always be the human brain,” concludes Ray who has an independent song on Lord Ganesha.
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl