Snake auditions at the opera: How a boa constrictor won a starring role

In the glittering world of the performing arts, landing a starring role always requires rigorous auditions. At the Metropolitan Opera in New York, this rule applies even to the cold-blooded talent preparing to take centre stage. In an upcoming 1950s Coney Island-inspired adaptation of a Mozart classic, Così fan tutte, a live snake is set to steal the spotlight.
Evaluating the scaly hopefuls was Zoe Ziegfeld, a carnival performer-turned-opera actor cast as the production's snake handler. During the auditions, Zoe lifted the reptiles over their head to simulate performing under bright stage lights. Looking each animal in the eye, the performer carefully assessed their demeanour.
"I need to know that the animal is comfortable with people and with what we are doing," Zoe noted.
Ultimately, a large yellow-peach sun-glow boa constrictor named Princess slithered away with the coveted role. With her striking visual presence, Princess proved perfect for the vibrant sideshow setting. "We will be moving forward with Princess in rehearsals on a trial basis," Zoe shared via email, adding that the trial is more about the handler's strength than the snake's ability. A slightly smaller brown boa constrictor named Nala secured the position of understudy.
This adaptation transforms the original tale of testing lovers' fidelity into a vivid carnival experience. Zoe comes to the role with authentic credentials, having previously performed eight snake-charming shows a day at Coney Island.
The reptilian stars were sourced by Nancy Novograd and her company All Tame Animals. Nancy, who began her career providing a horse for a production of Carmen, explained that animal actors face similar pressures to human talent.
"Animals have to perform as do human talent. Sometimes they have a set type of behaviours that they have to demonstrate," Nancy explained. For this unique production, the winning snake simply needed the right size, the right colour and a personality that meshed perfectly with its handler.