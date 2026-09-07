Snake auditions at the opera: How a boa constrictor won a starring role

"I need to know that the animal is comfortable with people and with what we are doing," Zoe noted.

Ultimately, a large yellow-peach sun-glow boa constrictor named Princess slithered away with the coveted role. With her striking visual presence, Princess proved perfect for the vibrant sideshow setting. "We will be moving forward with Princess in rehearsals on a trial basis," Zoe shared via email, adding that the trial is more about the handler's strength than the snake's ability. A slightly smaller brown boa constrictor named Nala secured the position of understudy.

This adaptation transforms the original tale of testing lovers' fidelity into a vivid carnival experience. Zoe comes to the role with authentic credentials, having previously performed eight snake-charming shows a day at Coney Island.