Who was a castrato and why did the Church employ them?

In the Sistine Chapel choir, one voice stood out: too powerful for a boy, too high for a man. It belonged to a castrato and behind it sits one of Renaissance Rome's most uncomfortable open secrets.

The problem the Church couldn't sing its way out of

It starts, oddly enough, with a Bible verse. St. Paul's instruction that women should "keep silent in the churches" was taken seriously enough that women were barred from singing in church choirs — including the choir every composer in Christendom dreamed of writing for: the Sistine Chapel.

For a while, Rome made do with boy trebles who were angelic, but only until puberty ruined the whole arrangement. And adult falsettists who were often Spaniards, singing in a forced head voice that had range but lacked real muscle behind it.

Composers wanted the power of an adult chest and lungs, paired with the range of a child. Nature doesn't generally offer that combination. Surgery, it turned out, could manufacture it.