How a French opera about Lakshmi inspired India’s first major beauty revolution

Long before Lakmé became synonymous with Indian beauty counters, fashion weeks, salon chains, and the unmistakable pink-and-black branding of aspirational middle-class India, it was an opera. And before it was an opera, it was Europe’s fantasy of India — fragrant, dangerous, sensual, mystical, and tragically feminine.

Before the lipsticks, there was a colonial opera

A French opera built on colonial imagination would eventually inspire independent India’s first major cosmetics brand that helped Indian women reclaim beauty on their own terms.

The tale starts in 19th-century Europe, when "the Orient" was significant. Poets infused it with eroticism, and composers presented it. India's picture that lived in the European minds had snake charmers, ringing temple bells, holy rivers, super-spiritual women, unbearable heat, and love that was tragic. Lakmé was introduced around this time, created by Léo Delibes and first performed at the Opéra-Comique in Paris in April 1883. It was a swift success, and audiences came back many times. The opera ultimately achieved over 1,500 performances at the same location, which was a remarkable achievement in the history of opera.