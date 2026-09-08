Dwayne Johnson celebrates as his original song Your Dad hits the top 10 charts in Hong Kong

He went on to express gratitude to Katseye, Beyonce and the band U2 for the track. “From @katseyeworld to @u2 to @beyonce ~ I’m in pretty damn good company… Aiight lemme break out this @teremana since I’m an advocate of everyone celebrating all their wins big or small! Cheers,” he wrote.

Johnson’s latest release is the live-action of Moana. The film stars Rena Owen, John Tui, Frankie Adams, Jemaine Clement and Catherine Laga'aia. Moana follows a spirited Polynesian village chief's daughter who is chosen by the ocean to restore a mystical relic to the goddess Te Fiti. To save her dying island, she sets sail to track down the exiled demigod Maui, learn the ancient art of wayfinding, and lift a dark curse.

He will next be seen in Jumanji: The Open World. The upcoming installment will bring back Hart as Franklin Finbar, Johnson as Dr. Bravestone, Jack Black as Professor Sheldon Oberon and Karen Gillan as Ruby Roundhouse.

Jumanji, first released in 1995, was directed by Joe Johnston and was based on the 1981 children's picture book by Chris Van Allsburg. The film is the first installment in the Jumanji film series and stars Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, David Alan Grier, Bonnie Hunt, Jonathan Hyde, and Bebe Neuwirth.