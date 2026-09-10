Tarita’s upcoming single explores the bittersweet reality of growing up

The Death of Peter Pan began nearly two decades ago, when Tarita was in her early 20s. She kept an old recording of it, but it remained tucked away until she began writing songs regularly again. “I think it was a stress relief thing because work was getting really intense and I knew that music always relaxed me,” she says.

What began as a challenge to write one song every week eventually brought her back to the song. She dug up the old recording and played it to collaborators and musicians she had performed with. Their response convinced her to release it. “Everyone was just completely blown away by the song. So I was like, okay, I guess we’re releasing this next,” she laughs.