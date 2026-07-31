Singer-songwriter Noush! on how board game metaphors inspired her new track Snakes and Ladders

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At first glance, Snakes and Ladders looks like a game of luck, but the more I thought about it, the more I realised relationships often feel exactly the same. One moment you’re moving forward together and the next you’re right back where you started. The song explores the difference between responsibility and accountability. We often expect other people to be responsible for our happiness, our healing or our expectations, when in reality they’re only accountable for the choices they make. That distinction becamethe emotional foundation of the song. The board game hence became the perfect metaphor because every relationship comes with highs, setbacks, misunderstandings and moments that force you to grow. You can’t always control the outcome but you can control how you respond to it. That’s what the song is really about.