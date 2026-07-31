Singer-songwriter Noush! on how board game metaphors inspired her new track Snakes and Ladders
When a songwriter tells you, “one moment you’re moving forward together and the next you’re right back where you started;” who knew this exact description could correlate with both a board game and the overarching description of modern relationships? Well, singer-songwriter and producer Anoushka Sivasankar captures this intersection with fun contemporary pop influences, with visuals of a music video that definitely bring out her most quirky creative sides. We’re of course talking about her recently released single Snakes and Ladders. With the moniker of Noush! the Mumbai-based artiste (originally from Kerala) is charting a unique path to musical prominence with distinctive sounds and ideas that refuse to fit inside a box. Noush! chats with us about the track, further delving into its themes and how she approaches music…
Mumbai Artiste Noush! Turns 'Snakes and Ladders' into a pop anthem on modern relationships
How does this metaphor of the literal Snakes and Ladders board game map onto the song’s core theme of navigating modern relationships?
At first glance, Snakes and Ladders looks like a game of luck, but the more I thought about it, the more I realised relationships often feel exactly the same. One moment you’re moving forward together and the next you’re right back where you started. The song explores the difference between responsibility and accountability. We often expect other people to be responsible for our happiness, our healing or our expectations, when in reality they’re only accountable for the choices they make. That distinction becamethe emotional foundation of the song. The board game hence became the perfect metaphor because every relationship comes with highs, setbacks, misunderstandings and moments that force you to grow. You can’t always control the outcome but you can control how you respond to it. That’s what the song is really about.
How did you translate the metaphor visually for the music? Were there specific references and choices that guided your vision?
I wanted the music video to feel like stepping inside an absurd game show where everything looks bright, playful and inviting, but underneath it all there’s something slightly unsettling. The video opens like an old-school television infomercial advertising a breakfast cereal called Snakes and Ladders. As the story unfolds, the cereal becomes a metaphor for the emotional games we sometimes willingly consume in relationships, even when we know they’re unhealthy. Visually, I leaned into bold colours, exaggerated performances and a tongue-in-cheek sense of humour. I love storytelling that makes people smile first and think later, so there are lots of playful details hidden throughout the video that reinforce the song’s central idea.
What drew you to this sonic palette for this release and how did you adapt those influences to fit your signature storytelling style?
I’ve always loved music that feels rhythmically alive and Latin pop naturally carries that sense of movement. It felt like the perfect contrast for a song that’s actually talking about emotional tension and complicated relationship dynamics. Rather than borrowing the genre at face value, I wanted to make it feel like my own. My writing has always been very narrative-driven, so the production was built to serve the story rather than overpower it. The groove gives the song its energy, while the lyrics carry the emotional weight underneath. That’s generally how I approach music. I don’t start with a genre. I start with an emotion and then build the sound around what that emotion needs.
Looking back at your previous releases, in what ways does this single feel like a culmination of your journey so far as an artiste?
Every release I’ve put out has lived in its own world, both sonically and visually, but Snakes and Ladders feels like the point where everything I’ve been lear ning finally came together. It pushed me further as a songwriter, producer, creative director and performer all at once. I wasn’t just making a song anymore; I was building an entire universe around it. From the music and visuals to the promotional campaign and interactive experiences — every element was designed to serve the same story. Genres evolve because emotions evolve. Snakes and Ladders feels like the clearest expression of that philosophy so far.
Snakes and Ladders is streaming on all audio and video platforms
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