Hanita Bhambri on singing the Toxic title track and the future of Indian film music

Singer-songwriter Hanita Bhambri is stepping into the world of mainstream cinema with the title track for the recently released Yash-Kiara Advani-starrer Toxic, bringing her distinct sound to the film’s soundtrack. Originally approached to pen the lyrics, Hanita eventually found herself singing the song too, after her voice impressed composer Vishal Mishra and director Geetu Mohandas.
“It was beyond my wildest imagination that during the presentation of the lyrics, Vishal Mishra and Geetu ma’am would like my voice so much that they would want me to sing the song as well. That made the experience particularly special for me. I think an English song can add a different texture and attitude to a film. It doesn’t necessarily have to feel separate from the rest of the soundtrack. Languages can coexist beautifully, and each one can bring its own emotional and sonic identity to the story.”
How does Hanita see Indian film music evolving with more English and genre-fluid songs? “I think Indian film music is becoming much more reflective of how people actually listen to music today. Our personal playlists are incredibly diverse — you can go from a Hindi song to an international pop record to hip-hop to indie music without even thinking about the transition. It makes sense, then, that films are becoming more genre-fluid too. Audiences are constantly exposed to artistes, genres, and sounds from all over the world, so they’re much more comfortable with experimentation and hearing new writing and voices. I don’t think the future is necessarily about choosing between ‘Indian’ and ‘Western’ sounds or fitting a song neatly into a category. It’s about creating music that feels emotionally and culturally relevant, regardless of the language or genre. If a song makes you feel something, people will find a way to connect with it."
For Hanita, entering the film did not mean having to compromise on her own musical identity. “Honestly, I didn’t feel like I had to abandon my identity at all. My recent independent album, Shoharat, is in a darker, emotionally complicated space, and that naturally connects with the film. So I think there was a nice meeting point between what the film needed and what comes naturally to me as an artiste.”
She also believes that independent artistes are increasingly influencing mainstream Indian film music. “I think the independent scene has become impossible to ignore. There are so many artistes who have developed very specific sonic identities outside the traditional film system, and audiences are connecting with that individuality. When those artistes enter mainstream cinema, they bring different writing styles, vocal textures, and production sensibilities with them. I also think the influence works both ways. Independent artistes get access to a much larger audience, while films get access to sounds and voices that might not have emerged from the traditional system.”
As for what lies ahead, Hanita says there is plenty she is excited about. “I’m continuing to write and develop new music, and I’m interested in exploring more genre-fluid songwriting—maybe electronic music, rock, even blues. Some of my work is already in the mixing and mastering stages. I’d also love to continue collaborating with filmmakers and composers.”
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl