Hanita Bhambri on singing the Toxic title track and the future of Indian film music

How does Hanita see Indian film music evolving with more English and genre-fluid songs? “I think Indian film music is becoming much more reflective of how people actually listen to music today. Our personal playlists are incredibly diverse — you can go from a Hindi song to an international pop record to hip-hop to indie music without even thinking about the transition. It makes sense, then, that films are becoming more genre-fluid too. Audiences are constantly exposed to artistes, genres, and sounds from all over the world, so they’re much more comfortable with experimentation and hearing new writing and voices. I don’t think the future is necessarily about choosing between ‘Indian’ and ‘Western’ sounds or fitting a song neatly into a category. It’s about creating music that feels emotionally and culturally relevant, regardless of the language or genre. If a song makes you feel something, people will find a way to connect with it."

For Hanita, entering the film did not mean having to compromise on her own musical identity. “Honestly, I didn’t feel like I had to abandon my identity at all. My recent independent album, Shoharat, is in a darker, emotionally complicated space, and that naturally connects with the film. So I think there was a nice meeting point between what the film needed and what comes naturally to me as an artiste.”