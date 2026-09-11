Himadhri Brahmbhatt explores the quiet side of love with Tu Kahe

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Tu Kahe is very close to my heart because it talks about a kind of love that feels like home. The song is about completely surrendering yourself to someone you love. It’s that feeling where you may not know where the journey is going, but as long as that person is beside you, you’re happy being lost in that moment. While writing it, I didn’t want the lyrics to sound complicated or overly poetic. I wanted listeners to feel like they were hearing something they could genuinely say to the person they love.