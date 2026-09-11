Himadhri Brahmbhatt explores the quiet side of love with Tu Kahe
Ahmedabad - based singer-songwriter Himadhri Brahmbhatt explores the softer side of love through her new single Tu Kahe, swapping grand gestures for something more intimate, quieter and a surrender that feels like coming home. The inspiration for the song came from a spontaneous road trip to Panchgani with her fiancé. Today, she shares those memories with us in the hope that listeners can find their own kind of love in the song. In conversation with the artiste, we explore her journey and the various elements within Tu Kahe.
Before we dive into Tu Kahe, tell us a little bit about yourself. When did your journey with music and songwriting begin?
Music has been a very big part of my life for as long as I can remember. I’ve trained in hindustani classical music for several years and that has shaped the way I understand melody and emotion. Songwriting, on the other hand, came to me organically. I started writing whenever I had feelings or thoughts that I couldn’t express in conversations. Slowly, I realised that putting those emotions into melodies and words felt more natural to me. Over time, I started exploring my own sound, especially through indiepop and acoustic music.
Why is this song so important to you? And could you walk us through the lyrics?
Tu Kahe is very close to my heart because it talks about a kind of love that feels like home. The song is about completely surrendering yourself to someone you love. It’s that feeling where you may not know where the journey is going, but as long as that person is beside you, you’re happy being lost in that moment. While writing it, I didn’t want the lyrics to sound complicated or overly poetic. I wanted listeners to feel like they were hearing something they could genuinely say to the person they love.
Tell us more about the different elements within the song. We heard there was mandolin and banjo infused into the track?
Yes! I really wanted the production to feel warm, organic and almost like you’re sitting in the same room with the person singing it. The acoustic guitar is the heart of the song and we built the arrangement around that. The mandolin and banjo were added to bring a little more texture and character without taking away from the intimacy of the song. I love arrangements where every instrument has a purpose but nothing feels excessive. So, even though there are multiple layers, we’ve consciously kept the production spacious and organic because I wanted the vocals and lyrics to remain the main focus.
What, according to you, sets Tu Kahe apart from the rest of the love songs we hear today?
Most love songs make love look and sound larger than life, focusing more on grand gestures. But Tu Kahe doesn’t do that. It shows the quiet side of love: the comfort, the surrender, the little moments and that feeling of finding home in another person. It talks about the simplicity and honesty of love. On the surface, it may not seem like a perfect love story, but it is real. And that honesty is what makes the song special to me.
Do you prefer working with raw acoustic tracks over the general studio formula?
I definitely have a soft spot for raw, acoustic arrangements. I love the warmth and imperfections that come with organic instruments. At the same time, I don’t think there should be a fixed formula. For me, the production should always serve the emotion of the song. With Tu Kahe, a raw and intimate sound felt right because the emotion itself was so personal.
Finally, what do you hope the audience will feel upon listening to this song?
More than anything, I hope people think about their own love when they listen to Tu Kahe. Hopefully, it reminds them of someone they truly love, a memorable moment, or simply the warmth of being with someone who makes everything feel like home. I don’t necessarily want everyone to interpret the song in the same way. I’d rather they take their own story from it.
Tu Kahe is streaming on all audio platforms.
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