Maahi Zaveri steps into songwriting with her debut single Piya Bina

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Songwriting and composing happened very naturally for me. After training in hindustani classical music for so many years, I reached a point where I wanted to express some of the emotions I was experiencing in a language that felt completely my own. Classical music gave me the vocabulary, but songwriting gave me the freedom to tell my own stories. I’ve always loved the depth of hindustani music, but I also wanted to explore how that could exist within a younger, more contemporary sound. Piya Bina is my first step into that space.