MS Subbulakshmi at 110: Her great-granddaughters remember her legacy

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Aishwarya: When I was seven years old, I sang Bhavayami Gopalabalam composed by Annamacharya in front of my great-grandmother. She folded her hands in reverence when I uttered the composer’s mudra and blessed me by saying, ‘she will take my name forward’ to my father. What more could I ask for?

S Saundarya: When I did my bharatanatiyam arangetram in 2022, one of the songs I performed on was Nandabala from the film, Meera, where my grandmother Radha Vishwanathan danced as young Meera transitioning into my great-grandmother singing Mohana. Since I enacted both the roles as a dancer, that memory has been very close to my heart.