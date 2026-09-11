MS Subbulakshmi at 110: Her great-granddaughters remember her legacy
Imagine waking up to the Venkateswara Suprabhatham and invoking an unprecedented spiritual energy for the day ahead. Such is the charm of MS Subbulakshmi — a vocal prowess blending technical carnatic rigour with the emotional intensity of devotional poetry. Ahead of her 110th birth anniversary on September 16, the International Arts and Cultural Foundation presents a music festival where her great-granddaughters S Aishwarya and S Saundarya will perform to the legend’s diverse repertoire. Indulge speaks to them and curator, Srivatsa Shandilya about their favourite memories of their great-grandmother and keeping the musical legacy alive.
How did the idea for this concert come about and what did you want it to convey about her legacy?
Srivatsa Shandilya: The International Arts & Cultural Foundation has always been at the forefront of curating unique festivals that celebrate India’s rich artistic and cultural legacy. This festival is a beautiful way of showcasing the continuing legacy of India’s classical music across generations.
What can the audience expect from the music festival?
Srivatsa: This special celebration offers audiences an intimate opportunity as each song will be brought alive through narrating personal memories and the anecdotes behind them, narrated by the legend’s grandson V Srinivasan.
How has preparing for this concert been different from other performances, knowing that you are celebrating your greatgrandmother’s legacy?
S Aishwarya: This is a prestigious concert for us; we are working extra hard to make it a resounding success as we have Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs of India, who will be gracing the event as the chief guest.
Is there a particular memory of her that has stayed with you?
Aishwarya: When I was seven years old, I sang Bhavayami Gopalabalam composed by Annamacharya in front of my great-grandmother. She folded her hands in reverence when I uttered the composer’s mudra and blessed me by saying, ‘she will take my name forward’ to my father. What more could I ask for?
S Saundarya: When I did my bharatanatiyam arangetram in 2022, one of the songs I performed on was Nandabala from the film, Meera, where my grandmother Radha Vishwanathan danced as young Meera transitioning into my great-grandmother singing Mohana. Since I enacted both the roles as a dancer, that memory has been very close to my heart.
Are there any compositions you are especially looking forward to performing and why?
Saundarya: There is a special surprise in the end which the audience will surely love.
What has learning and practising Indian classical music taught you beyond music, both as artistes and as individuals?
Aishwarya: Music is a form of expression and undoubtedly, our life experiences will find articulation in some form through it. Our great-grandmother used to say that every concert was a pariksha (examination).
Saundarya: Since I play the violin and piano and also dance, the scope for creativity is immense and the discipline and rigour required for the arts does sometimes spillover into regular life.
MS Subbulakshmi was known for combining technical mastery with deep emotional expression. How do you approach finding that balance when performing her repertoire?
Aishwarya: Her ragas were spell-binding and her neravals truly breathtaking, yet, she could sing a Purandaradasa or an Annamaya kriti and move the audience to tears. She strived for perfection while performing every song and respecting its composer — something which both of us have imbibed.
Having performed Indian classical music for audiences around the world, what differences have you noticed in the way international audiences respond to the music?
Aishwarya: The USA has a substantial Indian audience that deeply appreciates the nuances. We’ve also performed to a full house in The Bhavan in the UK in 2025 to a remarkably cosmopolitan audience.
Saundarya: The Mauritius tour in 2022 was one to remember as the first out of six concerts was attended by the president of Mauritius, Prithvirajsing Roopun. People also loved our programmes in Muscat and Dubai. We also remember performing in Johannesburg and Durban to packed audiences.
Is there a particular MS Subbulakshmi composition that holds a special place in your hearts, either because of its musical significance or a personal connection to her?
Aishwarya: The Tamil poetsaint Arunagirinathar’s Nada Bindu Kaladhi Namo Namah from the Tiruppugazh collection will remain entrenched in my heart — this was the first song my greatgrandmother and grandmother taught me on Vijayadashami in 1999.
Saundarya: In 2016, my grandmother taught me a Swati Tirunal kriti, Deva Deva Kalayamithe — something which I am proud to have learnt.
INR 250 onwards. September 16, 6.30 pm onwards. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.