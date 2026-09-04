Anirudh Iyer and Anjali Ajaikumar Nair bring Niraivu’s intimate, immersive experience to Chennai

Backing the vocalists is an ensemble featuring Bharat SR on keys, Bhushan Chavan on guitar, Shyamprasad on violin, and Prajith Nair on tabla and hand sonic. “We wanted to recreate that feeling when you are sitting with loved ones and everyone starts singing along to the songs they love,” Anjali explains. “One song leads to another, and suddenly you’ve gone across languages and genres,” she smiles. “We’ve also brought in elements of Western classical, jazz, funk, and rock to some classics,” Anirudh adds. Beyond their popular online arrangements, listeners can also look forward to unreleased pieces. “There will definitely be some surprises, but I think people should come to the show and discover them for themselves,” teases Anjali.

Adding to the intimacy is a signature analogue ritual they carry through all their shows. Attendees receive handwritten prompt notes to jot down their thoughts throughout the evening. “There’s something special about putting phones away and writing by hand,” smiles Anirudh. With original music and a multi-city tour in the works, this weekend promises a heartfelt evening to slow down and listen deeply.

INR 499. September 5, 7 pm onwards. At Offbeat Music Ventures, RA Puram.

Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com