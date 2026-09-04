Music

Anirudh Iyer and Anjali Ajaikumar Nair bring Niraivu’s intimate, immersive experience to Chennai

The Mumbai-based duo promises an intimate musical experience with their Chennai performance
Anirudh Iyer and Anjali Ajaikumar Nair
Anirudh Iyer and Anjali Ajaikumar Nair
Updated on
3 min read

Some songs stay with us because of the memories attached to them, while others become familiar through the way they are sung. Anirudh Iyer and Anjali Ajaikumar Nair bring their own sensibility to songs across Tamil, Hindi and Urdu. Now, the Mumbai-based Anirudh and Anjali Collective is bringing their show titled Niraivu to Chennai for the first time this weekend. We speak with Anirudh and Anjali about their Chennai debut, the music they keep returning to and what audiences can expect from the evening. 

Known for their delicate covers and unconventional mashups, the duo is all set to for their Chennai debut

Anirudh Iyer and Anjali Ajaikumar Nair
Anirudh Iyer and Anjali Ajaikumar Nair

Formed three years ago after a serendipitous conversation around Malayalam and Tamil classics, the duo quickly built a massive online following through delicate covers and unconventional mashups. Yet, Niraivu—translating to a sense of ‘completeness’—was conceived as a deliberate departure from digital algorithms. “We actually had the feeling of what we wanted to create before we had a name for it,” Anjali shares. “We wanted the audience to experience something intimate, immersive, and complete—where you are completely present in the music,” she adds.

For their maiden showcase outside Mumbai, Chennai felt like a natural homecoming. “Chennai and Kochi were always top of our list because South Indian music is so central to what we do,” Anirudh notes. “Since Niraivu is a Tamil word, we felt the city would connect deeply with the concept,” he shares.

Anirudh Iyer and Anjali Ajaikumar Nair
Anirudh Iyer and Anjali Ajaikumar Nair

Backing the vocalists is an ensemble featuring Bharat SR on keys, Bhushan Chavan on guitar, Shyamprasad on violin, and Prajith Nair on tabla and hand sonic. “We wanted to recreate that feeling when you are sitting with loved ones and everyone starts singing along to the songs they love,” Anjali explains. “One song leads to another, and suddenly you’ve gone across languages and genres,” she smiles. “We’ve also brought in elements of Western classical, jazz, funk, and rock to some classics,” Anirudh adds. Beyond their popular online arrangements, listeners can also look forward to unreleased pieces. “There will definitely be some surprises, but I think people should come to the show and discover them for themselves,” teases Anjali. 

Adding to the intimacy is a signature analogue ritual they carry through all their shows. Attendees receive handwritten prompt notes to jot down their thoughts throughout the evening. “There’s something special about putting phones away and writing by hand,” smiles Anirudh. With original music and a multi-city tour in the works, this weekend promises a heartfelt evening to slow down and listen deeply.

INR 499. September 5, 7 pm onwards. At Offbeat Music Ventures, RA Puram.

Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com

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