Many Things to perform in its purest, unamplified form at The Nook

There’s something quietly radical about refusing to be average.
For bassist and composer Aravind Murali, of the Chennai-based band Many Things, that refusal sits at the core of everything the trio does. “We don’t want anyone to be like, okay, this is average,” he says plainly. “It’s either wow or it’s like, nothing.”
That idea comes alive this weekend in Chennai at The Nook, Teynampet, where Many Things will perform in what Aravind calls their “purest form”. The saxophone and drums will be entirely unamplified, with only the bass running through an amp. “This is how we actually intend the sound to be,” he explains. “This is the way we like to play.”
Formed by Aravind alongside saxophonist Maarten Visser and drummer Manu Krishnan, the trio moves fluidly between jazz phrasing, rock intensity, classical textures and funk undercurrents. But if you’re looking for neat definitions, Aravind gently resists.
“Every performance is different. Even when we are playing the same material, each show is different. Each show is dependent on where we play and on the audience.”
The March 1 set will draw from their debut album First Things First and their newer record Two Many Things. “Each of our songs is a thing,” he says with a smile.
Their music is often described as “challenging”. Aravind shrugs at the label. “People think it is difficult… but when they come for our show, they find it interesting enough to stay.”
The experience, he insists, cannot be replicated through headphones. “Our music is designed to be experienced in person.” In an intimate room like The Nook, that design becomes palpable. Rhythms fracture and rebuild. Structure holds, but only just.
“Come to the show,” Aravind says. “You can make a decision whether it’s good or bad.”
And perhaps that’s the point. Not comfort. Not certainty. Just the thrill of being in the middle of things.
₹767 onwards. On March 1, from 5 pm onwards. At The Nook, Teynampet, Chennai.
Email: shivani@newindianexpress.com
X: @ShivaniIllakiya
