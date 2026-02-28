Many Things to perform in its purest, unamplified form at The Nook

“Every performance is different. Even when we are playing the same material, each show is different. Each show is dependent on where we play and on the audience.”

The March 1 set will draw from their debut album First Things First and their newer record Two Many Things. “Each of our songs is a thing,” he says with a smile.

Their music is often described as “challenging”. Aravind shrugs at the label. “People think it is difficult… but when they come for our show, they find it interesting enough to stay.”

The experience, he insists, cannot be replicated through headphones. “Our music is designed to be experienced in person.” In an intimate room like The Nook, that design becomes palpable. Rhythms fracture and rebuild. Structure holds, but only just.

“Come to the show,” Aravind says. “You can make a decision whether it’s good or bad.”

And perhaps that’s the point. Not comfort. Not certainty. Just the thrill of being in the middle of things.

₹767 onwards. On March 1, from 5 pm onwards. At The Nook, Teynampet, Chennai.

