A morning brewed with jazz and warmth with Maarten Visser and Aravind Murali in Chennai

For Maarten, this sense of spontaneity is a lifelong pursuit. “The improvisation is always guided by the structure and demands of a composition,” he says. “Even if we stray far from it, it’s still somewhere in the back of our minds. And we’re always ready to return.”

The duo have been collaborating for years, their friendship visible in every exchange. They perform together in their band Many Things, and their onstage chemistry is less about rehearsal and more about trust. “Aravind and I have known each other for over two decades,” Maarten shares. “We’ve played numerous duo shows and share a deep musical understanding. When this came up, it just felt obvious to do it together.”

Jazz, once considered an urban curiosity in Chennai, is now part of a small but thriving scene. “There have always been dedicated musicians and audiences,” Maarten says. “But in recent years, more initiatives have put jazz on the city’s map.” He mentions AlterNation, a collective that organises concerts and jam sessions, and his own Tuesday Jazzers workshop, where he’s been teaching for over three years. “It’s been a privilege to see so many young musicians with unique sounds. They’re ready to change the sound of jazz in Chennai.”

For both artistes, the morning concert feels apt. “Coffee and jazz just fit,” Aravind smiles. “It’ll be a very pleasant way to spend a morning.” Maarten agrees. “They’re both essentials. To get through our urban days, we need a few simple, good things to rest our day on, like pillars.”

₹499. On November 1, at 11 am. At Kat & Kin Coffee Roasters, Neelankarai.

Email: shivani@newindianexpress.com

X: @ShivaniIllakiya