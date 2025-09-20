The Nook leaves its turf to bring Chennai a night of funk, soul, and dance by the coast

Described as a collaborative band, Room Service thrives on balancing individuality with unity. “People’s individuality tends to come through whether you like it or not,” Azan says. “My concern is more about us playing as a unit and putting our egos aside to make the music sound good as a whole.”

Vishnu, who is part of what the band calls “The Core,” sees it differently. “I’ve played in way too many bands where I’ve been the core member,” he laughs. “This is just another day in the office for me!” For Sahib, being “core” is as much about curation as performance. “I curate the music I’d want to hear and the sounds I feel Chennai is missing,” he explains. “And when those choices come to life on stage, I get to perform them too.”

This first Nook Lounge outing departs from the band’s usual jazz-centred focus. “Yes, we at Room Service believe in jazz education as a solid base for musicianship and self-expression, and we’re committed to mentoring young talent,” Azan says. “But this edition is oriented towards soul and funk, two deeply interconnected styles that have influenced all of us very deeply.”

For Vishnu, the shift reflects a larger trend in the city itself. “More venues are cultivating this scene, which is always necessary for any scene to grow,” he notes. “There’s also a strong influence from educational institutions like SAM and KM, which draw out the music nerd crowd.”

The core line-up came together naturally. “We’re all friends from the Chennai music scene,” Azan explains. “Some of us go back even further, and we also happened to study at Swarnabhoomi Academy of Music back in its prime era.”

For Azan, the bigger picture is about cultivating audiences. “We intend to use easier-to-digest, jazz-adjacent styles of music to help develop people’s taste. Once we have them hooked, we’ll push into deeper territory with our originals. I see an eagerness for something meaningful and well executed. People know the real thing when they hear it.”

So what’s in store for the first Nook Lounge? “This one’s going to be good,” Azan promises. “Our aim is to get people dancing and grooving. This set is going to hit a lot harder and have people shaking their booties. Our drummer, Vishnu, can’t wait to let loose, and neither can the rest of us.”

Vishnu adds with a grin, “If there’s one thing I hope people take away, it’s that moment when I try to do a stick trick, fail, drop the stick, and pick it back up just in time without missing a beat.”

Sahib’s hope is simpler: “That they had a damn good time. I want people to walk away thinking, ‘I’ve never danced to live music like this in Chennai.’ It should feel like a first-of-its-kind experience here.”

The night will feature fresh arrangements of funk and soul staples, from James Brown and Prince to Michael Jackson and Lettuce. “We’ve got some fun takes lined up,” Azan says. “And as always, we’ll bring our A-game.”

For Vishnu, the vibe can be summed up in three words: “Crispy, silky, and iridescent.” Sahib has his own three: “Fun. Groove. Dance.” At the heart of it all is a simple wish,“I hope people walk away tired from dancing, with their faces hurting from smiling,” Azan says.

Rs 1,000 onwards. On September 20, from 8 pm. At The Spotted Deer, ECR