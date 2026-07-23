Brazilian Bossa Nova comes to Chennai with Room Service and Harini Iyer

This weekend, Chennai is set to soak in the smooth sounds of bossa nova, the Brazilian music genre that blends the rhythms of samba with the laid-back feel of jazz. Known for its gentle guitar melodies, understated vocals and easy-going charm, the genre first emerged in Rio de Janeiro in the late 1950s.
Bringing that distinctive sound to the city is Bossa Nova Nights at The Nook, Chennai’s intimate live music venue that regularly hosts musicians and creative communities. The evening will feature Room Service, the venue’s resident ensemble founded by bassist Azan Sherif and guitarist Sahib Singh, joined by vocalist, along with composer and Tamil Jazz Collective founder Harini Iyer for a performance celebrating the enduring appeal of bossa nova.
Ahead of the performance, we caught up with the musicians to understand why a genre born thousands of kilometres away continues to inspire Chennai’s independent music community.
For Harini, Bossa Nova Nights has been years in the making. "I have been obsessed with Brazilian musician Djavan’s work for the last 10 years," she tells us. "Sahib Singh (Room Service's guitarist) and I have played his music in the past and incorporated some of his tunes into Tamil Jazz Collective’s repertoire as well. We’ve been wanting to do a dedicated bossa nova performance for the last six years or so but never really got to it," she recalls. The invitation from Room Service finally made it possible. "I am super excited because we all love Latin music and are big fans of Tom Jobim, Edu Lobo, and Djavan," she shares.
For Harini, performing bossa nova is as much about understanding the language as it is about understanding the music. “Portuguese music sounds very casual and easy. It almost sounds spoken instead of sung, which is harder, in my opinion,” she explains. “The singers always sing behind the beat but somehow still stay in the beat, which is natural to them but difficult for non-native speakers like myself,” she elaborates.
Room Service brings together a rotating ensemble of seasoned musicians and educators from across the Indian independent music scene. “We came up with the name because we’re here to serve up interesting music from this space we love and work out of,” Azan tells us. The collective, he explains, grew out of an informal jam session with musician friends that quickly found an audience. “It went off really well, so we just kept it going,” he smiles.
Operating as a rotating collective rather than a fixed band, Room Service brings together musicians according to the style of music being explored. “We play to everyone’s strengths, listen to each other, and put a lot of emphasis on prioritising the music over any one person or instrument,” he explains. Inviting Harini, he says, was a natural choice. “She loves bossa, and we try to play to the strengths of the people we collaborate with. It is a beautiful style of music that tends to sound light, airy, and chirpy, while also making you dance,”he enthuses.
The venue itself plays an equally important role. Unlike larger concert halls where conversations often compete with the music, The Nook encourages audiences to sit close and listen. “We wanted a warm, focused and dedicated environment for a truly immersive listening experience,” Azan says.
“I’m singing a couple of songs that I am learning for the first time for this performance,” Harini reveals. “I am super excited for a tune by Toco, which is my favourite on the setlist,” she beams. Harini believes audiences need not know the language or the repertoire to enjoy the evening. “Just come in with an open mind, close your eyes, groove to the music, and leave with a lighter heart,” she smiles.
For Azan, Bossa Nova Nights reflects a larger vision for Room Service and The Nook. “You can definitely expect more genre nights at The Nook,” he reveals. “We are also working on our debut EP and a music video for our single Suite Dreams, which should both be out later this year. We’re excited to keep exploring different styles while continuing to write and perform our own music,” he signs off.
INR 767 onwards. July 25, 5pm. At The Nook, Anna Salai.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
X: @criterionaddict
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.