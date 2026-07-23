Brazilian Bossa Nova comes to Chennai with Room Service and Harini Iyer

For Harini, Bossa Nova Nights has been years in the making. "I have been obsessed with Brazilian musician Djavan’s work for the last 10 years," she tells us. "Sahib Singh (Room Service's guitarist) and I have played his music in the past and incorporated some of his tunes into Tamil Jazz Collective’s repertoire as well. We’ve been wanting to do a dedicated bossa nova performance for the last six years or so but never really got to it," she recalls. The invitation from Room Service finally made it possible. "I am super excited because we all love Latin music and are big fans of Tom Jobim, Edu Lobo, and Djavan," she shares.

For Harini, performing bossa nova is as much about understanding the language as it is about understanding the music. “Portuguese music sounds very casual and easy. It almost sounds spoken instead of sung, which is harder, in my opinion,” she explains. “The singers always sing behind the beat but somehow still stay in the beat, which is natural to them but difficult for non-native speakers like myself,” she elaborates.