Why St Paul’s Cathedral is becoming London’s most unexpected music venue

St Paul’s Cathedral is one of London’s best-known landmarks. It is also one of the city’s most important religious spaces. But now, the 300-year-old cathedral is becoming an unlikely new home for live music.

From cathedral to concert hall

St Paul’s has announced a four-year partnership with London nightclub fabric, which will see the club bring a series of music events to the cathedral until 2030. The idea is to bring new audiences into the historic building through music and the arts.