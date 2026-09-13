Why St Paul’s Cathedral is becoming London’s most unexpected music venue

St Paul’s Cathedral is one of London’s best-known landmarks. It is also one of the city’s most important religious spaces. But now, the 300-year-old cathedral is becoming an unlikely new home for live music.
St Paul’s has announced a four-year partnership with London nightclub fabric, which will see the club bring a series of music events to the cathedral until 2030. The idea is to bring new audiences into the historic building through music and the arts.
The first show will feature The Cinematic Orchestra on October 29. The group will be joined by Canadian musician Patrick Watson, singer Heidi Vogel, Elliott Skinner and Kathleen Frances. Drummer Marcus Gilmore, bassist Vinicius Cajado and keyboardist Al MacSween will also perform.
The concert will be special for Patrick, who co-wrote and sang on The Cinematic Orchestra’s well-known song To Build a Home. The two have only performed together a few times, and this will be their first show together in London since 2007.
This is not the first time fabric has brought music to St Paul’s. RY X performed at the cathedral in 2024, followed by Patti Smith in 2025. These shows helped show how live music could work within the cathedral’s historic setting.
The events will be seated, with limited use of amplification. This means they will be very different from the club nights fabric is known for. Instead, the music will make use of the cathedral’s large space and natural sound.
The move has also faced some criticism. Members of Lord Horatio Nelson’s family, who is buried inside the cathedral, have questioned whether modern music events are suitable for the historic site.
St Paul’s, however, says the partnership is a way to welcome new visitors and help people experience the cathedral in a different way.
With musicians now taking the stage beneath its famous dome, St Paul’s is slowly becoming more than a place of worship and history. It is also becoming an unexpected music venue in the heart of London.