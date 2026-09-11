Rolling Loud India is back: What to expect from the second edition

Rolling Loud, the world’s largest hip-hop music festival, is returning to India for its second edition. The highly anticipated festival is scheduled for December 12–13 this year. With a world-class lineup, the festival is set to bring all the heat on the grounds of Mumbai with a whole lot of pulsating energy in the city.

Rolling Loud India 2026: Everything we know about the second edition

The festival is set to return this winter, following its glamorous debut last year. Its inaugural edition drew around 65,000 fans to Loud Park in Navi Mumbai, marking one of the biggest nights in India’s live entertainment history. It also saw Karan Aujla make history as the first Indian artist to headline the festival.

The 2025 lineup had some of the biggest names. Central Cee, Wiz Khalifa, and Don Toliver, were among the ones who lit up the stage in absolute glam. The roster also brought together prominent South Asian and Indian names such as DIVINE, NAV, Gurinder Gill, Wild Wild Women, AR Paisley, Sambata, and Yung Raja.