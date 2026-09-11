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Rolling Loud India is back: What to expect from the second edition

Rolling Loud India returns this December for its second edition, bringing two days of hip-hop, global stars and homegrown talent to Mumbai.
Rolling Loud India is back: What to expect from the second edition
Rolling Loud 2026 what to expect
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Rolling Loud, the world’s largest hip-hop music festival, is returning to India for its second edition. The highly anticipated festival is scheduled for December 12–13 this year. With a world-class lineup, the festival is set to bring all the heat on the grounds of Mumbai with a whole lot of pulsating energy in the city.

Rolling Loud India 2026: Everything we know about the second edition

The festival is set to return this winter, following its glamorous debut last year. Its inaugural edition drew around 65,000 fans to Loud Park in Navi Mumbai, marking one of the biggest nights in India’s live entertainment history. It also saw Karan Aujla make history as the first Indian artist to headline the festival.

The 2025 lineup had some of the biggest names. Central Cee, Wiz Khalifa, and Don Toliver, were among the ones who lit up the stage in absolute glam. The roster also brought together prominent South Asian and Indian names such as DIVINE, NAV, Gurinder Gill, Wild Wild Women, AR Paisley, Sambata, and Yung Raja. 

This year's lineup

As for this year’s lineup, it is yet to be announced. Through its enthralling sets and rhythmic beats, the festival is setting up for yet another year of electrifying performances. The announcement of the event said that the second edition will bring together marquee international acts and leading homegrown talent, promising another cross-border collision of sounds. 

What is Rolling Loud?

For the ones who are unfamiliar with the festival, this is a definitive global platform for hip-hop culture. Founded by childhood friends Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, the festival took shape back in February 2015 and its first edition took place in Miami, Florida. Now, the fest is organised across four continents and nine countries, and has become the largest stage for hip-hop music. 

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Rolling Loud India is back: What to expect from the second edition
Rolling Loud India unveils star-studded debut lineup led by Central Cee, Wiz Khalifa, Karan Aujla and more
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