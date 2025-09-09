Rolling Loud India unveils star-studded debut lineup led by Central Cee, Wiz Khalifa, Karan Aujla and more

Karan Aujla, Don Toliver and DIVINE to lead Day 2 of Rolling Loud India

Day 2 marks a historic moment with Punjabi superstar Karan Aujla becoming the first Indian artiste to headline a Rolling Loud stage. Sharing the spotlight is genre-defying Don Toliver, known for hits like No Idea, After Party and Lemonade. Fans can also catch DIVINE debuting his upcoming album Walking on Water live. The day will also see performances by Sheck Wes, NAV, Westside Gunn, Ski Mask The Slump God, AR Paisley, 310babii, Sambata, Yung Raja, Yung Fazo, Shreyas and The Spindoctor.

The debut edition also features a strong regional presence with acts like Arivu, Wild Wild Women, DJ Five Venoms, DJ Proof, Chow Lee, Robb Bank$, DJ Scheme, Allyn, Rebel, sixbill and zefaan rounding out the diverse roster.

Hosted at the newly built Loud Park, a venue in Kharghar chosen for its excellent connectivity via the Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1, the festival promises smooth access for attendees from across the city.

Rolling Loud India is not just another music event. It’s a milestone moment for the country’s growing hip-hop scene, bringing the global energy of the brand’s signature experience to a new audience.

