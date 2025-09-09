Rolling Loud India unveils star-studded debut lineup led by Central Cee, Wiz Khalifa, Karan Aujla and more

The wait is over. The lineup for the inaugural Indian edition of Rolling Loud, one of the world’s biggest hip-hop festivals, is out. Set to take place on November 22 and 23 at Loud Park in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, Rolling Loud India promises an electrifying weekend with performances by international heavyweights and Indian trailblazers.
Headlining Day 1 are UK rap star Central Cee, fresh off his chart-topping collaboration Which One with Drake and Grammy-nominated legend Wiz Khalifa, known for anthems like Black and Yellow, See You Again and Young, Wild & Free. They’ll be joined by a stacked lineup featuring Swae Lee, DaBaby, Hanumankind, Denzel Curry, Gurinder Gill, Meba Ofilia and more.
Day 2 marks a historic moment with Punjabi superstar Karan Aujla becoming the first Indian artiste to headline a Rolling Loud stage. Sharing the spotlight is genre-defying Don Toliver, known for hits like No Idea, After Party and Lemonade. Fans can also catch DIVINE debuting his upcoming album Walking on Water live. The day will also see performances by Sheck Wes, NAV, Westside Gunn, Ski Mask The Slump God, AR Paisley, 310babii, Sambata, Yung Raja, Yung Fazo, Shreyas and The Spindoctor.
The debut edition also features a strong regional presence with acts like Arivu, Wild Wild Women, DJ Five Venoms, DJ Proof, Chow Lee, Robb Bank$, DJ Scheme, Allyn, Rebel, sixbill and zefaan rounding out the diverse roster.
Hosted at the newly built Loud Park, a venue in Kharghar chosen for its excellent connectivity via the Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1, the festival promises smooth access for attendees from across the city.
Rolling Loud India is not just another music event. It’s a milestone moment for the country’s growing hip-hop scene, bringing the global energy of the brand’s signature experience to a new audience.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so