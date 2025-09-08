Anoushka Shankar joins Arijit Singh at Tottenham concert

In a very special moment for Indian music lovers in the UK, iconic sitarist Anoushka Shankar came on stage to join playback superstar Arijit Singh at a sold-out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The concert, where the two musicians performed music they composed together years back, was one of the high points of Arijit’s historical three-and-a-half-hour concert in north London.

She took to Instagram post-event and posted her a small clip of their performance together. “Playing alongside @arijitsingh at @tottenhamhotspurstadium, sharing some of the music we created together years ago and feeling it come alive in front of so many people, was truly special. The energy, the roar of the crowd, the joy of finally bringing these songs into the world… unforgettable.

So much love to everyone who was there. Thanks to Arijit, who, aside from being a megastar and a legendary talent, is also the kindest and most humble human. It was so lovely to make some music with you again and I can’t wait for more! Though I may not say yes to rising onto the stage on a bonkers lift again,” read the caption.