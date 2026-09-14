Punk rock pioneer and Dead Boys guitarist Cheetah Chrome dies aged 71

Eugene Richard O’Connor, the punk rock musician famously known as Cheetah Chrome, died on Sunday at the age of 71. The legendary guitarist and co-founder of the Dead Boys leaves behind a lasting musical legacy. No cause of death has been announced.
His bandmates confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement posted on Instagram. They remembered Cheetah as “a true original, an architect of the punk rock movement.” Paying tribute to his raw talent, they described him as “a one-man hurricane tearing up the musical landscape with his feral guitar riffs and manic energy.” They also highlighted his kind nature, adding that he was just a sweet guy who deeply loved rock and roll. The statement concluded with a request for privacy and a touching farewell, “Godspeed Cheetah. Tony, Chris, Mark and the entire Dead Boys family.”
Born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1955, Eugene began his career shaping early punk sounds with Rocket from the Tombs in 1974. Following their split, he teamed up with drummer Johnny Blitz and singer Stiv Bators to form Frankenstein. By 1975, the group had evolved into the Dead Boys, finalising their lineup with Jimmy Zero on rhythm guitar and Jeff Magnum on bass. Encouraged by Joey Ramone, the band relocated to New York City in 1976 and quickly became a driving force at the iconic CBGB club.
The Dead Boys released their debut album, Young, Loud and Snotty, in 1977. It featured the track Sonic Reducer, which remains one of punk rock’s most recognised anthems. Their second album, We Have Come for Your Children, followed in 1978 before the group parted ways a year later.
Although they never released another studio album, the band reunited for various live performances over the decades. They had even planned a tour in 2027 to mark the 50th anniversary of their debut record. After the initial split, Cheetah pursued solo projects, did session work and collaborated with other musicians in Nashville.
He is survived by his wife Anna and their 14-year-old son Rogan.