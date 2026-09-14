Punk rock pioneer and Dead Boys guitarist Cheetah Chrome dies aged 71

Eugene Richard O’Connor, the punk rock musician famously known as Cheetah Chrome, died on Sunday at the age of 71. The legendary guitarist and co-founder of the Dead Boys leaves behind a lasting musical legacy. No cause of death has been announced.

Dead boys guitarist Cheetah Chrome dies at 71

His bandmates confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement posted on Instagram. They remembered Cheetah as “a true original, an architect of the punk rock movement.” Paying tribute to his raw talent, they described him as “a one-man hurricane tearing up the musical landscape with his feral guitar riffs and manic energy.” They also highlighted his kind nature, adding that he was just a sweet guy who deeply loved rock and roll. The statement concluded with a request for privacy and a touching farewell, “Godspeed Cheetah. Tony, Chris, Mark and the entire Dead Boys family.”