Viral Bengali vocalist- security officer Shovon Chakraborty to sing with Rupankar Bagchi in upcoming concert

Music lovers may have already reserved tickets to Rupankar Bagchi’s upcoming concert on September 19 at G.D Birla Sabhaghar. Many must have noticed that he will be sharing stage with Shovon Chakraborty. But who is Shovon? If you recall the viral videos of a security guard singing Rabindra Sangeet that took the internet by storm a few months ago, then you would be able to recognise Shovon.

A graduate from Vishwa Bharati Santiniketan and a successful music teacher fell for hard times when the pandemic snatched away his students from him. With nowhere to go and a family to live for, he took up the job of a security officer to make ends meet. It was during his job that he used to sing Rabindra Sangeet and one such video went viral spiraling his name and story over the internet. However, this cost him his job as the security officer too.