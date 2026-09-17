Viral Bengali vocalist- security officer Shovon Chakraborty to sing with Rupankar Bagchi in upcoming concert

While one may blame the social media of filling the minds with too much content, one cannot look away from its usefulness too. Once in a while instances that crop up on social media may actually change the lives of the people involved. Such is the story of music teacher cum security guard Shovon Chakraborty. The vocalist who went viral a few months ago is all set to share stage with Bengal’s popular singer Rupankar Bagchi. For the unversed and to refresh the mind, here’s who Shovon Chakraborty is and why is the upcoming concert a milestone in his life.
Music lovers may have already reserved tickets to Rupankar Bagchi’s upcoming concert on September 19 at G.D Birla Sabhaghar. Many must have noticed that he will be sharing stage with Shovon Chakraborty. But who is Shovon? If you recall the viral videos of a security guard singing Rabindra Sangeet that took the internet by storm a few months ago, then you would be able to recognise Shovon.
A graduate from Vishwa Bharati Santiniketan and a successful music teacher fell for hard times when the pandemic snatched away his students from him. With nowhere to go and a family to live for, he took up the job of a security officer to make ends meet. It was during his job that he used to sing Rabindra Sangeet and one such video went viral spiraling his name and story over the internet. However, this cost him his job as the security officer too.
But by then his talent had been noticed by those who matter. His talent in music and gift in vocals was spotted by many. And today, he is all set to share stage with Rupankar Bagchi in an upcoming concert this weekend. While not much has been revealed about the kind of songs that would be sung or what the audience can expect, the concert however is a definite milestone for Shovon and a life lesson in how social media and talent doesn’t go unnoticed. The duo, Rupankar and Shovon have also recorded an original song and one might expect that to be part of the musical repertoire for the evening. The program named Bondhu Dekha Hobe will be held on Saturday, and tickets are available online.