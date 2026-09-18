From Kochi to Chennai, AMI South builds a new pathway for India’s regional indie artistes

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I am a singer, songwriter, rapper, producer and composer from Kochi, Kerala. I make hiphop, euphoric raag trap, R&B, synth club, afro, reggae and metal — blending these genres with Indian classical music and other regional soundscapes. I am also an entertainment lawyer. My music journey started at a very young age. I was attracted to old-school ’90s hip-hop culture and listened to loads of West Coast and East Coast music. I also learned classical music for eight years. Initially, it was covers and bopping along with the music, but being a full-time artiste, being on stage, performing and getting into characters with their music always fascinated me. Then I started writing my own music and, after creating a rough sketch in about 30 minutes, I understood that I was really good at this. That’s where my actual journey of discovering who I am and what my purpose is, began. My culture and community never promoted women who did the things I did, so criticism was one thing I received from the very start. I wanted to do whatever felt right, no matter what anyone said. I kept going, broke a lot of stereotypes and changed perspectives about female hiphop in our community. I also opened doors for many women like me who struggled but had the passion to do something different. For over seven years, I have been creating indie music, navigating a journey filled with challenges, hardships and hustle. I think I am slowly reaching my goal. I can confidently say that I’m securing a much more comfortable seat on the plane! I am a very straightforward person and so is my music. I have always rebelled through my music and it’s always in the most raw form possible. Taking my regional music globally with a Veno Miss touch is one of my dreams, among many others.