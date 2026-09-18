Musician Aamir Rizvi pays tribute to all genres that shaped his understanding in his new album

A

The album is almost four years old. I wrote everywhere I go and my green tea in 2021 and 2022 respectively. I knew that they were going to make it into a record of mine at some point. When they had been composed, it was just on a guitar, and there was really little vision with the songs. But as I progressed in my career and entered the study of Jazz music, I got really fascinated with the sound of a saxophone on one of my records. Even with it feels so good, the tune was composed on a piano, which is something I had never thought would happen.