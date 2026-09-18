Musician Aamir Rizvi pays tribute to all genres that shaped his understanding in his new album
After 13 singles, Kolkata-based musician Aamir Rizvi drops his sixtrack album, the essence of timing. We speak to him about his album, the tracks, and more.
Take us through the tracks on the album
In the essence of timing, I have paid tribute to all the genres that have shaped me into the musician I am today—funk, RnB, soul, Indie-Pop, and some jazz. Track it feels so good is about enjoying the little things in life, while emergency contact is a jam-centric song about how we all have an emergency contact on our cells, but are they worthy of being one?
How long has the album been in the making?
The album is almost four years old. I wrote everywhere I go and my green tea in 2021 and 2022 respectively. I knew that they were going to make it into a record of mine at some point. When they had been composed, it was just on a guitar, and there was really little vision with the songs. But as I progressed in my career and entered the study of Jazz music, I got really fascinated with the sound of a saxophone on one of my records. Even with it feels so good, the tune was composed on a piano, which is something I had never thought would happen.
How did you balance familiarity and experimentation?
Familiarity is a bubble I no longer want to be a part of. I want to be genre- fluid and learn during the process. For these reasons, I didn’t look at the recording process as familiar or experimental. I just knew I wanted to create a record that did not sound like me from before. I want people to hear this record and actually question if this is Aamir Rizvi’s album.
Why did you choose to make a full-length album at a time when singles seem to dominate the charts?
I have never thought about the charts. I wanted to record an album because I feel that after six years of being a musician, this is where I am in my life. To want to record an album, to go on tour, to come back, rest, and get back to recording the second volume of this very album.
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