Shefali Saxena’s Qatil Teri Har Ada Hai blends Hindi, Arabic and English

Shefali Saxena is in a pretty exciting space right now. Her latest single, Qatil Teri Har Ada Hai, brings together Hindi melodies, Arabic verses and English rap, creating a sound that is equal parts desi, contemporary and global. On what inspired this eclectic musical mix, the artiste says, “Qatil Teri Har Ada Hai was born from my love for musical diversity and my belief that music doesn’t need to be confined by language or genre. I wanted to create something that felt Indian at its heart, yet had a distinctly global sound. The Hindi melody brings the emotional and melodic connect, the Arabic verses add a certain mystery and sensuality, while the English rap brings a contemporary, youthful energy.”
She adds, “For me, the blend wasn’t about experimenting just for the sake of being different. It was about creating a musical conversation between cultures and showing how beautifully different sounds can come together when the emotion is universal. The result is a song that is rooted in my Indian musical sensibility, but travels beyond boundaries — and that’s exactly the kind of music I love creating as an independent artiste.”
Interestingly, Shefali’s earlier work, Ghoomar – A Royal Folk, had a strong Indian folk flavour. How is this new song different from her previous work? “Ghoomar – A Royal Folk was deeply rooted in Indian folk culture, with its traditional Rajasthan-inspired sound, visual richness and earthy energy. It represented a very strong part of my artistic identity. Qatil Teri Har Ada Hai, on the other hand, takes me into a completely different musical space. It is more contemporary, sensual and global, bringing together Hindi melody, Arabic vocals and English rap. The production and soundscape are also more urban and modern. But the emotional core remains the same — I love telling stories through music and connecting with people beyond language. For me, the difference between the two songs reflects my versatility as an independent artiste. I don’t want to be defined by one genre; I want the freedom to explore different cultures, sounds and emotions while still keeping my own identity at the centre.”
The global mood doesn’t stop at the music—the single was shot on a cruise too. “Shooting Qatil Teri Har Ada Hai on a cruise was an incredibly exciting and memorable experience. The cruise itself became almost like another character in the music video. The ocean, open skies and beautiful spaces gave the song a very international and cinematic feel. What I particularly loved was how naturally the setting complemented the mood of the song. Since the track has an caArabic and contemporary global flavour, the cruise brought in that sense of freedom, luxury and wanderlust that we wanted visually. It was also very much in line with the kind of storytelling I enjoy doing through Unwind Communications, my company that works around destination promotion and storytelling through creative formats, including music. I strongly believe music videos can be more than just entertainment — they can also encourage people to discover a destination and experience it differently. Of course, shooting on a moving cruise comes with its own challenges, but that unpredictability made the experience even more exciting. Overall, it was a beautiful coming together of music, travel and visual storytelling.”
Shefali has built a career that goes beyond music, from performing and hosting national events to working in tourism and cultural storytelling. How do these different creative pursuits influence the artiste she is today? “I believe every creative pursuit I’ve taken up has added another dimension to the artiste I am today. Music gives me emotion, hosting gives me communication, and my work in tourism and cultural storytelling gives me a deeper understanding of destinations, heritage and people. Hosting national and high-profile events has taught me presence, spontaneity and how to connect with diverse audiences, while my work in tourism has strengthened my instinct for storytelling and visual communication. So, I don’t see these as separate careers. They are different expressions of the same creative journey. Whether I’m performing on stage, hosting a national event or creating a music video that tells the story of a destination, my goal is to create an experience that people remember and connect with.”
Are there any upcoming songs in the pipeline? “Absolutely! There’s some exciting music in the pipeline. Qatil Teri Har Ada Hai is just the beginning of this new musical phase. There are some interesting collaborations and fresh sounds coming up, and I’m really looking forward to sharing them with my listeners. I’m currently working on music that continues to explore different sounds, languages and cultures, while staying true to my identity as an independent artiste. I have a new song releasing in November, which brings together classic, timeless lyrics with a contemporary fusion sound. It’s a very different musical space from what I’ve done recently, and I’m excited to share it with my listeners. As an independent artiste, I love the freedom to explore different sounds, languages and moods — so there’s definitely a lot more music coming.”
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