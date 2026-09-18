Shefali Saxena’s Qatil Teri Har Ada Hai blends Hindi, Arabic and English

Interestingly, Shefali’s earlier work, Ghoomar – A Royal Folk, had a strong Indian folk flavour. How is this new song different from her previous work? “Ghoomar – A Royal Folk was deeply rooted in Indian folk culture, with its traditional Rajasthan-inspired sound, visual richness and earthy energy. It represented a very strong part of my artistic identity. Qatil Teri Har Ada Hai, on the other hand, takes me into a completely different musical space. It is more contemporary, sensual and global, bringing together Hindi melody, Arabic vocals and English rap. The production and soundscape are also more urban and modern. But the emotional core remains the same — I love telling stories through music and connecting with people beyond language. For me, the difference between the two songs reflects my versatility as an independent artiste. I don’t want to be defined by one genre; I want the freedom to explore different cultures, sounds and emotions while still keeping my own identity at the centre.”

The global mood doesn’t stop at the music—the single was shot on a cruise too. “Shooting Qatil Teri Har Ada Hai on a cruise was an incredibly exciting and memorable experience. The cruise itself became almost like another character in the music video. The ocean, open skies and beautiful spaces gave the song a very international and cinematic feel. What I particularly loved was how naturally the setting complemented the mood of the song. Since the track has an caArabic and contemporary global flavour, the cruise brought in that sense of freedom, luxury and wanderlust that we wanted visually. It was also very much in line with the kind of storytelling I enjoy doing through Unwind Communications, my company that works around destination promotion and storytelling through creative formats, including music. I strongly believe music videos can be more than just entertainment — they can also encourage people to discover a destination and experience it differently. Of course, shooting on a moving cruise comes with its own challenges, but that unpredictability made the experience even more exciting. Overall, it was a beautiful coming together of music, travel and visual storytelling.”