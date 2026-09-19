Carnatic-jazz pioneers Megha mark 35 years as AIM BIAF stages music and Panchatantra dance-theatre double bill
AIM BIAF’s 18th edition brings together two very different forms of storytelling on stage, with carnatic-jazz ensemble Megha and dance-theatre production Dancing Tales: Panchatantra. As Megha marks 35 years of its journey, the ensemble, founded by Suma Sudhindra and Gerard Machado, will revisit music from its acclaimed albums while Dancing Tales: Panchatantra — conceived and choreographed by Ananda Shankar Jayant, brings five Panchatantra stories to life through dance, theatre and humour. Ahead of the performance, Suma speaks about Megha’s journey, its evolving sound and what lies ahead.
Megha is completing 35 years this year. Looking back, what has kept the ensemble going for so long?
We have stayed together because we continue to get invited to perform regularly in different cities and at festivals. We also collaborate with many artistes from India and abroad.
How has your approach to this fusion changed over the past 35 years?
I would say we have evolved over the past 35 years. We have original compositions composed by both of us, which are very popular. We are always looking at improving and adding new elements to our compositions.
Your veena is an important part of Megha’s sound. How does the instrument work within the ensemble’s jazz and contemporary arrangements?
The veena’s sound blends beautifully with the guitar. I am one of the few and probably the very first to experiment with jazz musicians during the earlier part of Megha’s journey.
You will be performing music from Clean Licks and Touch Another Life. What do these albums mean to Megha today?
These two albums made Megha very popular and we will be playing compositions from both albums at this concert.
What can audiences at Chowdiah Memorial Hall expect from this performance? Will you be revisiting familiar pieces or bringing something new to the set?
Both. We will be revisiting familiar pieces as well as bringing something new to the set.
After 35 years, what would you like the next chapter of Megha to sound like?
We look forward to releasing our new album and performing a lot more for the next generation of audiences.
INR 499 onwards. September 20, 6.30 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.
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