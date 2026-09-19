Singer Sairaah on capturing the beautiful restlessness of being in love in her latest track Saanware

There is no sleeping when love is this loud. That is where Sairaah’s new single Saanware begins, in that in between hour when one person occupies every thought. The singer, who has built a following moving easily between Bollywood favourites and English classics, says this track is softer, intimate, vulnerable, and very conversational.
Saanware is not inspired by one big moment, but by a mood, she says. “Saanware came from a very familiar emotion, which is the feeling of being so deeply in love with someone that they occupy your mind even when they’re not around. The song is a conversation from a girl’s heart who is thinking about the person she loves, waiting for him, missing him and finding it impossible to sleep because her mind keeps going back to him. I wanted to capture that beautiful, restless side of love, the kind that makes you smile, ache and stay awake at night.”
Describing her connection with the track, Sairaah says, “While I love performing Bollywood and English classics, with my own music I get to explore emotions and stories that feel very personal to me. Saanware has a very romantic sensibility at its heart, but the production and sound are contemporary.”
Apart from Saanware, she also has her India Tour going on. “For me, a live show is never just about singing songs, rather it’s about creating a shared experience,” she says. Audiences can expect energy, interaction and a mix of classics and originals, with each city bringing its own personality.
The singer, is however, not done yet. With more music and collaborations ahead, Sairaah is clear about her direction. “I want to continue putting out original music and exploring different sides of myself as an artiste. Saanware is one chapter, and I’m excited about everything that comes after it.”
Saanware is streaming on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify.