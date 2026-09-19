TrapperX on taking Bollytech from India to the global stage
Sushil Meena, better known as TrapperX, is taking his Bollytech sound from India to audiences across Sydney (Australia); Auckland and Wellington (New Zealand); Singapore and Malaysia. By blending Bollywood melodies with electronic music, he is helping this sound grow beyond its usual space and reach a wider global audience. As he visits Bengaluru for a series of performances, TrapperX talks about his journey, the growth of Bollytech, staying connected to Indian sounds and his upcoming audio-visual project.
You have taken your Bollytech sound from India to audiences in Sydney, Auckland, Wellington, Singapore and Malaysia. What has that journey been like?
It has been a very emotional and rewarding journey for me. Bollytech started in my studio as an experiment, so seeing audiences across different countries genuinely connect so deeply with it has been incredible. I was initially nervous about how inter national audiences would respond, but their love and energy gave me even more confidence in the sound. I’m extremely grateful and excited to take it to more countries.
Bollytech is increasingly seen as a sound of its own. How would you define the genre today?
Bollytech started as an experiment where I blended iconic Bollywood melodies with melodic techno and electronic music. Today, I feel it has developed into its own sound and culture. What makes me happiest is seeing people across generations connect with it, not just Gen Z.
How do you balance keeping your music rooted in Indian sounds while making it work for a global dance music audience?
For me, the balance comes from respecting both worlds. I love blending Indian instruments, vocals and melodies with modern electronic synths and production. The goal is to make something that feels global and futuristic while still carrying a strong Indian identity.
You have spoken about taking the TrapperX project beyond the traditional DJ format. What can you tell us about the audiovisual IP?
This is one of the most exciting projects of my career. My team at Trapcult and I are working with talented visual designers to create an immersive audio-visual experience. We want to push the boundaries of what a DJ show can look and feel like in India. The first show is expected in November and I can’t wait for people to experience it.
As you come to Bengaluru, what can audiences expect from your performances?
Bengaluru has been one of the most important markets for me. The city has given me incredible fans, amazing industry relationships and some of my most memorable moments. For my upcoming shows, I’m bringing a fresh set and a new production experience. I want to give Bengaluru something special because the city has always shown me so much love.
Entry free. September 19, 9 pm. At Bastian Garden City, St Mark’s Road.
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