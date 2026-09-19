Turbine finds Sijya turning the vastness of Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall into her new song

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Turbine started with heavy synth sounds that sounded to me like old machines. I had come to Tate Modern in 2018 — as one does when they visit London — and I saw the Turbine Hall with the art of Danish artists’ collective Superflex. It was an installation called One Two Three Swing! and a part of it included this giant metal ball swinging on a colourful floor in a giant hall, with people just chilling underneath. When I was invited to play here in 2023, I’d only done something like four or five shows in India, so it was quite surreal. That space is incredible. It used to be a power station. I played this song for the first time at the Turbine Hall at the Tate Modern in London and maybe I made it with the space in mind.