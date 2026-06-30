Riddhi Rao unveils debut EP Spiral Theory, exploring emotional cycles

For Riddhi Rao, music appears to be less about creating moments and more about understanding them. The Bengaluru-based artist has been steadily finding her voice through songs that sit close to human experience, exploring the quiet complexities of emotion, vulnerability and growth. This sentiment shapes her debut EP, Spiral Theory, set to release on July 11, 2026. A five-track journey through emotional cycles and the process of breaking free from them, the EP unfolds like a personal narrative, with each song revealing another layer of struggle, reflection and renewal. Tracks including Nice, Locked Up, Spiral, Too Much and Rise Up come together to explore the patterns we find ourselves repeating and the strength it takes to move beyond them.
The EP is described as five interconnected tracks representing chapters of emotional cycles. From a musical standpoint, how did you and Richard Andrew Dudley create a cohesive sonic thread that ties these five chapters together?
Although Spiral Theory tells one overarching story, it was really important to both Richard and I that each song should stand confidently on its own. Listeners should be able to hear Locked Up or Too Much in isolation and still connect with it, without needing the context of the entire EP. At the same time, we wanted listeners who experienced the project from start to finish to discover an even bigger narrative underneath. We achieved that by constantly asking whether every production choice, arrangement and performance served the emotion of that particular song. The cohesion comes from treating every song with the same level of intention.
What did the co-composition workflow look like between the two of you?
Working with Richard was a dream come true. I was provided an open environment to express whatever I wanted to and given incredible guidance and support throughout the process. My songwriting usually starts with me writing down exactly what I'm feeling, almost like journaling. Once I've got my thoughts on paper, I shape them into lyrics and start experimenting with melodies on the guitar or piano. From there, I take the song to my producer, Richard and we refine everything together, from the lyrics and melody to the overall feel of the track. We record a demo first, then move into the full production, vocals, mixing and mastering, constantly making small changes until we're both happy with the final result.
Musically, how do you translate the feeling of being overwhelmed in Too Much versus the liberation of Rise Up? What production choices were used to mirror that emotional shift?
A lot of those decisions came from both Richard and me simply asking what each song needed emotionally. There were production choices we discussed together, while others naturally came to one of us because of the direction the song was taking. In Too Much, for example, the heavier guitar solo became a way of expressing everything the lyrics couldn't say on their own. On the other hand, Rise Up needed to feel confident and forward-moving, so the production became brighter and the vocal delivery more punchy and direct. We were always trying to make sure that the music carried the same emotion as the lyrics, so every choice was made to serve the story, which each song was telling.
How did you approach the vocal production on this EP? Did you opt for raw, single-take vulnerability or did you utilise intricate harmonies and vocal layering to represent the internal voices of the Spiral Theory?
Vocal production was one of the most collaborative parts of the EP. I usually came in with a clear idea of the emotion I wanted each section to carry, and often had thoughts about where harmonies or layered vocals could help bring that emotion across. From there, Richard would build on those ideas with his own experience, suggesting different textures, arrangements, levels and vocal choices that elevated them even further. Some moments called for a more intimate, stripped-back delivery, while others naturally grew into richer harmonies and layered vocals. None of those decisions were made just because they sounded nice, they were always there to support the story each song was telling.
Did the local live music ecosystem or your collaborations with fellow artists in the city influence the sonic direction, genre blending or energy of this debut project?
It absolutely did. I wrote most of these songs wanting to be able to perform them live, and emphasised that heavily to Richard. While I was very involved in shaping the overall sound and giving feedback on every track, Richard played a huge role in bringing that vision to life. He brought together incredibly talented local musicians whose performances added so much personality and depth to the songs. It became a really collaborative process where I'd respond to what everyone brought creatively, and we'd keep refining the music until it felt true to the emotion behind each track. I think that collaborative spirit is a big part of what gives Spiral Theory its character.
As a pianist and guitarist, your writing is bound to change depending on your instrument. Which tracks on the EP were birthed from the percussive, chordal structures of the piano versus the more linear, melody-driven nature of the guitar? How did that choice dictate the emotional weight of songs?
Interestingly, for me, the instruments never really dictated how the songs developed. I tend to start with the lyrics and the emotion first, so by the time I sit down at the piano or guitar, I'm looking for an instrument that complements what I've already written rather than one that changes its direction. I usually switch between both quite naturally while writing, so neither became tied to a specific song or emotion. For me, the emotional weight always came from the story first, and the instrument simply became the medium through which I could express it.
The name Spiral Theory, what is it to you? Is it a psychological concept you read about,or is it a personal metaphor you came up with to describe your own life patterns?
From what I’ve understood, there are many definitions to Spiral Theory. But I chose Spiral Theory as the name for my EP because throughout the songs, I essentially went through an emotional spiral. I wanted to be able to encapsulate that, while also showing how at different points, at highs and lows, I was still examining how I ended up in this spiral. I thought it would be an apt name because it shows how I study the cycle, and how I come out of it.