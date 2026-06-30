Riddhi Rao unveils debut EP Spiral Theory, exploring emotional cycles

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A lot of those decisions came from both Richard and me simply asking what each song needed emotionally. There were production choices we discussed together, while others naturally came to one of us because of the direction the song was taking. In Too Much, for example, the heavier guitar solo became a way of expressing everything the lyrics couldn't say on their own. On the other hand, Rise Up needed to feel confident and forward-moving, so the production became brighter and the vocal delivery more punchy and direct. We were always trying to make sure that the music carried the same emotion as the lyrics, so every choice was made to serve the story, which each song was telling.

