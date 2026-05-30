A new concert series, dedicated to women artistes, is set to debut in Bengaluru

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I’m hoping to move people through a soft jazzy entry, a groovy soul and rhythmic come- up and climax through the loudest pieces on the set. I definitely love screaming by the end of my set, so I’ve arranged the songs to allow me to do so. There are 10 originals and a cover I usually like including as an homage to artistes I admire. There are tracks that will be on the album lined up for next year and as always some never-before-perfor med pieces. We bring a raw and real sound! Both my drummer and I are advocates of the Suzuki method and we’re comfortable making mistakes, improvising and swinging back to where we started.We’ve also got some visuals created for the songs, which will be live VJ’ed during the performance; sharing snippets of lyrics and visual symbols of the different songs.

₹499 onwards. June 7, 9 pm. At The Humming Tree, Indiranagar.