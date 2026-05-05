Music producer Anish Kumar on his collaboration with Arooj Aftab for Bait

A

Riz and the music team had the vision to do a Sweet Dreams cover for the series and I had already worked with them for the track Lakshmi Express. When I learned Arooj was going to be singing the cover, I was very excited to see how we could tackle it together. It was a great experience and I learned a lot! What I hope people will grasp from the series is that we all live a plural existence — the labels ‘British’ and ‘South Asian’ apply to me, my music, but will mean different things to different people. It’s that confusing double narrative that has run through my mind and body throughout my whole life and I actively try not to think about it these days. I just allow whatever comes out creatively to come out without too much higher-brain involvement, and I trust my output to reflect this amalgamation of identity without being too intentional about making something sound a certain way, because that’s where one runs the risk of masquerading or reducing.