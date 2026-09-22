SC to examine penal rules around singing Vande Mataram following TM Krishna’s plea

In a defining moment for contemporary cultural politics and civil liberties, the Supreme Court has sought a response from the Centre regarding a penal law mandating the recital of all six stanzas of Vande Mataram. The legal intervention follows a high-profile petition moved by celebrated Carnatic vocalist T M Krishna, sparking vital conversations on personal conscience, artistic expression and civic identity.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana noted that whilst the status of Vande Mataram as the national song remains beyond dispute, the imposition of criminal penalties requires careful constitutional scrutiny. Addressing fundamental rights under Articles 25 and 26, which protect freedom of conscience and religious practice, Joymalya observed that the landmark Bijoe Emmanuel ruling continues to protect citizens. "We would expect that the law of the land, as declared by this Court in Bijoe Emmanuel, will govern the act of the statute," Joymalya remarked, affirming that a conscientious objector should never face criminal prosecution.
Krishna challenged the recent amendment to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act alongside central directives requiring the full six-stanza rendition ahead of the national anthem. "Four stanzas of Vande Mataram expressly invoke devotion to Hindu deities, and mandating the singing of those portions violates the secular character of the nation," Krishna stated, arguing that criminalising non-recital "furthers a majoritarian religious message."
Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta vigorously defended the legislation, asserting that "secularism cannot be this narrow." Tushar maintained that "one has to go by law" amidst spirited courtroom exchanges. The legal debate mirrors growing cultural frictions across legislatures, where lawmakers have clashed over whether state functions should mandate only the customary two stanzas or the complete poem. As modern India navigates the delicate intersection between national pride and individual liberty, the apex court's eventual ruling will fundamentally shape how citizens express patriotism in daily life.