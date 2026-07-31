Vir Das reveals Two Indias controversy left him without income for two years and banned in Madhya Pradesh

The financial strain forced Vir and his wife, Shivani Mathur, to relocate away from the spotlight. "Shivani and I moved to Goa and we had no income for two years," he revealed, explaining that it took months before he could secure permission to perform live again and even longer for steady work to return.

Beyond the loss of income, Vir claimed the fallout continues to restrict his movements within India, particularly in Madhya Pradesh. Recalling statements made by state politicians following the row, he noted, "I'm actually banned in Madhya Pradesh. In the whole state." While no formal government restriction has been verified, Vir confessed he actively avoids testing the waters. "I don't even know if the minister is still there. I just don't want to find out. I don't want to show up in Madhya Pradesh."