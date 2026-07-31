Vir Das reveals Two Indias controversy left him without income for two years and banned in Madhya Pradesh

International Emmy-winning comedian Vir Das has candidly opened up about the lasting personal and professional toll of his famous 2021 performance at Washington's John F. Kennedy Center. His satirical monologue, titled Two Indias, sparked widespread backlash, resulting in 14 police complaints and an immediate collapse of his work opportunities.
Reflecting on the fallout during a panel conversation alongside Saif Ali Khan, Ayaan Ali Bangash, Prateek Sadhu and Suyash Keshari, Vir shared that the controversy brought his career to a grinding halt. "Everything went away," he admitted. "For two-and-a-half years, nobody would touch you with a 10-foot pole. All the brands went away, all the acting jobs went away, all the directing jobs went away."
The financial strain forced Vir and his wife, Shivani Mathur, to relocate away from the spotlight. "Shivani and I moved to Goa and we had no income for two years," he revealed, explaining that it took months before he could secure permission to perform live again and even longer for steady work to return.
Beyond the loss of income, Vir claimed the fallout continues to restrict his movements within India, particularly in Madhya Pradesh. Recalling statements made by state politicians following the row, he noted, "I'm actually banned in Madhya Pradesh. In the whole state." While no formal government restriction has been verified, Vir confessed he actively avoids testing the waters. "I don't even know if the minister is still there. I just don't want to find out. I don't want to show up in Madhya Pradesh."
Despite the turbulent period, Vir expressed no regrets about the monologue that addressed pressing social issues, women's safety and freedom of expression. Over time, humour became his path forward. He recalled testing the waters during a Mumbai show, where telling the audience "It's good to be allowed back into the country" drew unanimous laughter. Offering a lasting insight on navigating cancel culture, Vir remarked, "Your content can become controversial, but controversy can't become your content."
For further context on how local authorities originally responded to the performance, watch this Two Indias monologue and Madhya Pradesh ban report detailing the initial statements from the state home minister. This video provides essential background on the political response that led to Vir's decision to avoid travelling to the state.