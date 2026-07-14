Vir Das reacts to Digger trailer, claims he auditioned for Riz Ahmed’s role

Mexican filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu is coming up with a dark comedy titled Digger. The film's trailer dropped on Monday after which, popular Indian actor-comedian Vir Das revealed that he had auditioned for the film but lost out to Riz Ahmed who ended up getting the role.
After the trailer of Digger released on Monday, July 13, 2026, Vir Das took to X to share that he had auditioned for the film but his efforts were not successful.
In a now-deleted post, he wrote, "Gave two auditions for this. They went with Riz Ahmed. Was severely crestfallen, but that's life. This script is insanity, in such a good way". His words have since gone viral on social media.
While Vir has cemented his reputation as a talented stand-up comedian, his ventures into acting have also been quite successful, with more than 20 acting credits. Known for his comedic roles in films like Delhi Belly (2011) and Go Goa Gone (2013), he has also acted in series like ABC's Whiskey Cavalier (2019) and Netflix's Hasmukh (2020).
Beyond acting, Vir Das has also made his feature film directorial debut with Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. He has now also announced his next directorial work, Baara Number, which will be his first time venturing into the horror genre
Digger is a film by Oscar winning filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu about "the most powerful man in the world", Digger Rockwell, to be portrayed by the legendary Tom Cruise. He "embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s saviour before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything".
The stellar cast of the film includes Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons and Riz Ahmed among others. Besides directing, the Mexican director has also written the screenplay for the folm along with Alexander Dinelaris & Nicolás Giacobone and Sabina Berman. The film will hit the theatres on October 2, 2026.