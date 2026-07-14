Vir Das reacts to Digger trailer, claims he auditioned for Riz Ahmed’s role

In a now-deleted post, he wrote, "Gave two auditions for this. They went with Riz Ahmed. Was severely crestfallen, but that's life. This script is insanity, in such a good way". His words have since gone viral on social media.

While Vir has cemented his reputation as a talented stand-up comedian, his ventures into acting have also been quite successful, with more than 20 acting credits. Known for his comedic roles in films like Delhi Belly (2011) and Go Goa Gone (2013), he has also acted in series like ABC's Whiskey Cavalier (2019) and Netflix's Hasmukh (2020).

Beyond acting, Vir Das has also made his feature film directorial debut with Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. He has now also announced his next directorial work, Baara Number, which will be his first time venturing into the horror genre