Did Kangana Ranaut really injure Vir Das during kissing scene in Revolver Rani?

An old piece of Bollywood gossip resurfaced on social media this weekend, quickly igniting debates about celebrity rumours, irresponsible storytelling, only to be shot down by the very person the story was supposedly about. The claim? That actress Kangana Ranaut once bit co-star Vir Das’s lip until it bled while filming a kissing scene for their 2014 crime-comedy Revolver Rani. Apparently she refused to stop even after the director called ‘cut’.
Within hours, both actors had publicly denied it. The story was fiction. But not before it had already gone viral.
The controversy was reignited after journalist Simi Chandoke recounted the alleged incident during an appearance on Siddharth Kannan’s podcast. Simi claimed that during the shoot of Revolver Rani, Kangana Ranaut became so consumed by the scene that she continued kissing Vir Das long after the director wrapped it.
She even went so far as to suggest that if Kannan were to invite Vir Das onto his podcast, the actor might ‘break down’ just thinking about it. Clips from the interview spread rapidly across X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and WhatsApp, with many users treating the account as credible fact.
On June 28, Vir Das took to X to directly address the viral claim. "Right. Just so we are clear. This story is pure fiction. Kangana was a complete professional and I still maintain, a truly gifted artist. This is unfair slander to her. She went on to call me a terrorist a few years later for my comedy but on set…no problems at all," he wrote. Vir Das, who has had a very public and acrimonious split with Kangana in the years since Revolver Rani, had every reason — if the story were true — to simply stay silent. Instead, he chose to actively defend her.
Kangana Ranaut was not far behind. Reacting to Vir’s post on X, she dismissed the journalist’s account in colourful terms. “Thanks Vir but who is she? Ewww seems like some weirdo using us to satisfy her demonic sex fantasies, I am eating your blood and you are traumatised and crying even today after a decade. How random,” Kangana wrote, accompanied by a laughing emoji.
Released in 2014, Revolver Rani is a darkly comic crime drama where Kangana plays Alka Singh, a ruthless politician who becomes obsessively infatuated with a Bollywood actor named Rohan Mehra — played by Vir Das — against a backdrop of power politics and violence in Chambal. The film was praised for Kangana's fierce central performance and remains one of the more unconventional entries in her filmography.
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