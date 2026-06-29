Did Kangana Ranaut really injure Vir Das during kissing scene in Revolver Rani?

An old piece of Bollywood gossip resurfaced on social media this weekend, quickly igniting debates about celebrity rumours, irresponsible storytelling, only to be shot down by the very person the story was supposedly about. The claim? That actress Kangana Ranaut once bit co-star Vir Das’s lip until it bled while filming a kissing scene for their 2014 crime-comedy Revolver Rani. Apparently she refused to stop even after the director called ‘cut’.

Did Kangana Ranaut bite Vir Das during Revolver Rani? Both actors deny viral claim

Within hours, both actors had publicly denied it. The story was fiction. But not before it had already gone viral.

The controversy was reignited after journalist Simi Chandoke recounted the alleged incident during an appearance on Siddharth Kannan’s podcast. Simi claimed that during the shoot of Revolver Rani, Kangana Ranaut became so consumed by the scene that she continued kissing Vir Das long after the director wrapped it.