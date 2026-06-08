Kangana Ranaut reveals why she took back control of her social media accounts from her team

In an exclusive interview with a news agency, the Queen actress said she prefers a more direct and personal way of communicating with her audience. When asked how much time she takes to reply on social media and whether it seems like she personally responds to messages, Kangana shared that she replies herself and is actively involved in her social media interactions.

The actress shared, “I asked my social media team, ‘What is this?’ Are you writing a letter to the headmaster with so much respect? What kind of captions are these? It feels like you are apologising to stay alive. So, I said, no, this is not going to go like that. Simple right things. I am eating this, so simply write this. It feels like you are apologetic for everything. That’s not how it’s going to work.”

“So obviously, I don’t like to live like that. And I think it’s not easy to be in public space. It’s not like we don’t say anything that we are not ashamed of. Or we don’t feel bad. Or somehow, even if it’s a small thing, it becomes an angle of a photo. Or how we have ever styled something or said something. We feel, “Oh, that was a wrong decision; that was a wrong call.” I could have done better. We feel like that. Now you don't have to tell anyone,” Kangana added.