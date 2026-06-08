Toxic makers release exciting BTS video on Geethu Mohandas birthday

The makers of Toxic, featuring actor Yash in the lead, on Monday released a Behind The Scenes (BTS) video on the occasion of director Geetu Mohandas’ birthday, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Makers give a glimpse into the making of Toxic

The special behind-the-scenes video from the film’s set, offered audiences a rare glimpse into the filmmaker’s creative process and commanding presence.

The video showcased Geetu in her elements — calling the shots, orchestrating large-scale action sequences, guiding performances and leading a massive crew with confidence and precision.