Pulitzer Prize-winning author Robert Coles passes away

Harvard University professor Robert Coles, the psychiatrist and Pulitzer Prize-winning author who championed the cause of children grappling with poverty and segregation, has died at 97, his son said Sunday.

Psychiatrist Robert Coles, Pulitzer Prize-winning author who championed needs of children, dies

The son, also named Robert Coles, told a news agency that his father died Thursday at a hospice centre in Lincoln, Massachusetts.

The elder Coles was famed for documenting the needs of children, particularly those caught in the crucible of social upheaval. The second and third parts of his five-volume Children of Crisis won him a Pulitzer Prize in 1973 for general nonfiction.

“What enabled such children from such families to survive emotionally and educationally ordeals I feel sure many white middle-class boys and girls would find impossible?”