Tony Awards 2026: Here’s the complete list of winners

The most extravagant gala that Broadway could provide was witnessed at Radio City Music Hall as part of the 79th annual Tony Awards, hosted by none other than pop superstar P!nk. This year’s gala saw some of the most significant victories in the world of theatre in its most glamorous form. The musical Schmigadoon! took centre stage as it won the best musical award and its creator Cinco Paul won three awards individually. Cinco went down in the history books alongside producer Lorne Michaels, who got his very first Tony Award on this night. The acclaimed revival of Death of a Salesman swept six awards this evening. Here are all the winners this year: