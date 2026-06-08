Theatre

Tony Awards 2026: Here’s the complete list of winners

The acclaimed revival of Death of a Salesman swept six awards this evening
Tony Awards 2026: Here’s the complete list of winners
John Lithgow accepts the award for best performance by a leading actor in a play for Giant during the 79th Tony Awards on SundayCharles Sykes
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2 min read

The most extravagant gala that Broadway could provide was witnessed at Radio City Music Hall as part of the 79th annual Tony Awards, hosted by none other than pop superstar P!nk. This year’s gala saw some of the most significant victories in the world of theatre in its most glamorous form. The musical Schmigadoon! took centre stage as it won the best musical award and its creator Cinco Paul won three awards individually. Cinco went down in the history books alongside producer Lorne Michaels, who got his very first Tony Award on this night. The acclaimed revival of Death of a Salesman swept six awards this evening. Here are all the winners this year:

Laurie Metcalf accepts the award for best performance by a featured actress in a play for Death of a Salesman
Laurie Metcalf accepts the award for best performance by a featured actress in a play for Death of a SalesmanCharles Sykes
Bernadette Peters, left, presents the award for best musical to Lorne Michaels for Schmigadoon!
Bernadette Peters, left, presents the award for best musical to Lorne Michaels for Schmigadoon!Charles Sykes
Megan Thee Stallion, left, presents the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical to Shoshana Bean for The Lost Boys
Megan Thee Stallion, left, presents the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical to Shoshana Bean for The Lost BoysCharles Sykes
Bess Wohl, center, accepts the award for best play for Liberation during the 79th Tony Awards
Bess Wohl, center, accepts the award for best play for Liberation during the 79th Tony AwardsCharles Sykes

Best Musical

Schmigadoon!

Best play

Liberation by Bess Wohl

Actress in a leading role in a play

Lesley Manville, Oedipus

Actor in a leading role in a play

John Lithgow, Giant

Musical revival

Ragtime

Play revival

Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Actress in a leading role in a musical

Caissie Levy, Ragtime

Actor in a leading role in a musical

Joshua Henry, Ragtime

Actor in a featured role in a play

Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw

Actress in a featured role in a play

Laurie Metcalf, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Actress in a featured role in a musical

Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys

Actor in a featured role in a musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys

Direction of a musical

Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Direction of a play

Joe Mantello, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Original score

Schmigadoon! (Music & Lyrics: Cinco Paul)

Book of a musical

Schmigadoon! Cinco Paul

Choreography

Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons

Play

Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman Joe Mantello

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Tony Awards 2026: Here’s the complete list of winners
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