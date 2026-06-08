Want the maximum colours on your summer plate? Make a beeline for this Kolkata cafe

The best summer brunches feel unhurried; they’re highlighted by fresh, seasonal flavours and plates that invite sharing. Olive Café & Bar's new seasonal menu embraces this spirit, as it draws inspiration from the easy-going charm of the Mediterranean while celebrating fresh produce and bold flavours.
We dropped in on a pleasant afternoon and started our experience with the quirky tiki-style cocktail Tang Bang, made with vodka, orange liqueur, fresh grapefruit juice, sea salt, pandan tincture, and peppermint soda, which made for a crisp, adventurous finish.
If you want familiar tropical notes, check out Tropic Like It’s Hot, which has cinnamon-infused dark rum with apple and lime, creating a drink that feels both familiar and unexpected. The small plates segment has something for everyone and can make your brunch heartier!
We explore the Loaded Hummus with olives and feta, which offers a comforting Mediterranean profile, while the table-side guacamole adds a touch of theatre to the meal. The Burrata with mango stands out for its contrast of creamy richness and seasonal sweetness, while the Prawn Pil Pil brings a welcome punch of flavour.
We also sampled the Asparagus Cheesecake, which is a creamy, delicate savoury treat which sits atop a parmesan crust and features asparagus and fresh herbs. Those seeking something heartier will appreciate the slow-braised pork belly, glazed with soy, honey and mustard, which delivers deep, savoury satisfaction.
Seasonal ingredients remain at the forefront for the lighter dishes. The Mango and Gooseberry Salad captures the essence of summer with its bright, tangy notes, and the Butternut Squash Salad is also a great pick as it mixes roasted squash with arugula, feta cheese and toasted nuts.
Olive's grill section continues to be a highlight. The restaurant's signature Espetada skewers showcase bold flavours through combinations such as Kasundi and poppy fish and Chermoula prawns. The grilled seafood offerings, including bhetki and ginger salmon, are executed with restraint, which lets the quality of the ingredients shine through.
The mains offer great portions and familiar picks, including pastas and grills. The Lobster Linguini feels rich but not heavy, while the Wild Mushroom Tagliatelle layers earthy flavours beautifully. Among the pizzas, the cheekily named Got My Goat Cheese combines mushrooms and truffle cream for a decadent bite, while the Piccante and Angry Chorizo cater to those who prefer a spicier finish.
The dessert line-up will impress all foodies with their terrific selection. The Mango Tres Leches and Mango & Passionfruit Mille-Feuille offer tropical flavours and lighter textures. If you want something more classic, try the Tiramisu and Chocolate Torte.
What ties the menu together is its sense of ease. Rather than chasing culinary trends, Olive’s new menu features vibrant seasonal produce and crowd-pleasing flavours.
Special mentions: We loved every bit of the Leek Risotto, which features creamy Arborio rice with slow-braised leeks, toasted hazelnuts, aged Parmesan and a hint of truffle oil. Also, don’t miss out on the delicious and supple Salted Caramel Panna Cotta, a wobbly cream custard that perfectly balances sweet caramel and sea salt and adds a nostalgic touch with crunchy peanut brittle.
Price for two: Rs 3,000
Address: 6th Floor, Shakespeare Point, 40, Shakespeare Sarani, Loudon Street Area, Kolkata
Timing: 12 pm to 12 am