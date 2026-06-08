Want the maximum colours on your summer plate? Make a beeline for this Kolkata cafe

The mains offer great portions and familiar picks, including pastas and grills. The Lobster Linguini feels rich but not heavy, while the Wild Mushroom Tagliatelle layers earthy flavours beautifully. Among the pizzas, the cheekily named Got My Goat Cheese combines mushrooms and truffle cream for a decadent bite, while the Piccante and Angry Chorizo cater to those who prefer a spicier finish.

The dessert line-up will impress all foodies with their terrific selection. The Mango Tres Leches and Mango & Passionfruit Mille-Feuille offer tropical flavours and lighter textures. If you want something more classic, try the Tiramisu and Chocolate Torte.

What ties the menu together is its sense of ease. Rather than chasing culinary trends, Olive’s new menu features vibrant seasonal produce and crowd-pleasing flavours.

Special mentions: We loved every bit of the Leek Risotto, which features creamy Arborio rice with slow-braised leeks, toasted hazelnuts, aged Parmesan and a hint of truffle oil. Also, don’t miss out on the delicious and supple Salted Caramel Panna Cotta, a wobbly cream custard that perfectly balances sweet caramel and sea salt and adds a nostalgic touch with crunchy peanut brittle.

Price for two: Rs 3,000

Address: 6th Floor, Shakespeare Point, 40, Shakespeare Sarani, Loudon Street Area, Kolkata

Timing: 12 pm to 12 am