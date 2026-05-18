Vir Das sparks online debate after calling out barefoot passenger on flight

Actor and comedian Vir Das caused an uproar on the internet when he posted a photograph of a co-passenger who had put his bare feet on the seat while enjoying his food during the flight. The picture instantly became viral on X, as people were polarized over their opinion about the behavior at the time of traveling. In Vir Das’ post, the passenger kept scratching his foot using his other foot when other passengers were eating. The comedian also posted an image depicting the man with no shoes standing near the plane’s wall beside the window seat.
Taking to X, Vir Das wrote, “Genuine question. You’re eating a meal. Dude next to you does this. Starts scratching one foot with the other. For like ten mins. What are you doing next? This was across from me on the flight. Aisle seat, poor chap tried to look away and concentrate on his meal. You?”
The video elicited an immediate response from its viewers. Most people felt that the comedian was right, while the passenger should have been more considerate in such a public place. This case rapidly escalated into a broader discussion on hygiene and civic sense when traveling. Many users recounted analogous instances when traveling by air and public transport, pointing out that even basic manners were being overlooked.
One comment read, "People like this only persist because they count on you to not break the social decorum and speak up. I'm my experience, as soon as they're confronted, they quietly back down." While another person, simply asked Vir Das to ignore it, “Book a business class next time and if you can't then reprogram your mind to ignore this next time.”
But another person took the passenger’s side saying, “Yes shut up and focus on your meal. He’s not getting the place dirty or spoiling for others. What’s wrong with it. I’m confused !!” Another X user said, “Pour some hot tea over his freaking legs (of course by mistake).”
In terms of his work, Vir Das was last seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, where he even served as the director. With Aamir Khan as its producer, the movie starred Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, and Srushti Tawade.