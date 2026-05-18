Vir Das sparks online debate after calling out barefoot passenger on flight

The video elicited an immediate response from its viewers. Most people felt that the comedian was right, while the passenger should have been more considerate in such a public place. This case rapidly escalated into a broader discussion on hygiene and civic sense when traveling. Many users recounted analogous instances when traveling by air and public transport, pointing out that even basic manners were being overlooked.

One comment read, "People like this only persist because they count on you to not break the social decorum and speak up. I'm my experience, as soon as they're confronted, they quietly back down." While another person, simply asked Vir Das to ignore it, “Book a business class next time and if you can't then reprogram your mind to ignore this next time.”

But another person took the passenger’s side saying, “Yes shut up and focus on your meal. He’s not getting the place dirty or spoiling for others. What’s wrong with it. I’m confused !!” Another X user said, “Pour some hot tea over his freaking legs (of course by mistake).”

In terms of his work, Vir Das was last seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, where he even served as the director. With Aamir Khan as its producer, the movie starred Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, and Srushti Tawade.