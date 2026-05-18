Arjun Kapoor’s nani Sattee Shourie took a brutal dig at Vinod Khanna, called him ‘extremely unprofessional’

Sattee even accused Vinod Khanna of constantly turning up at least several hours late for shooting schedules. In her words, the production team would be ready by morning. She further said, “Na woh time pe uthte hai, na kabhi woh time pe pohonchte hai. Director 9:30 am ko lights, camera aur baaki artists ko bulate hai aur woh 2:30 pm pe pohonchte hai.” It is also claimed that such delays were responsible for huge monetary losses for the producers since everyone else was left waiting, “

According to Sattee Shourie, uncertainty was also an issue concerning the actor’s schedule. She mentioned that no one knew if the actor was going to attend the next day’s shoot at all. If he did show up, Sattee maintained that he would only work for two hours.

She also added, “Aapko pata hi nahi hota ki ye Vinod Khanna naam ka praani apne bistar se uthkar set pe pohnchega ki nahi.” By labeling this behavior as ‘unprofessional’, Sattee made an argument stating that actors should be accountable for the monetary losses incurred by producers due to delays. Further elaborating on this point, she went as far as saying that actors indulging in such behaviour should be blacklisted.