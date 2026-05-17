Female dancers share why they quit Diljit Dosanjh's show

Diljit Dosanjh has once again made headlines after a troupe of female dancers quit his show. The dancers from the Madhuban Performing Arts took to social media to share why they took the decision.
Diljit Dosanjh's show has landed in controversy after a group of dancers took to social media to reveal why they stopped working for the singer. From poor treatment to low pay, the allegations are serious and has brought the Punjabi star under scrutiny.
The female dancers used the Instagram account of Madhuban Performing Arts to address the world. In the beginning of the video, one of the dancers started by saying, "Dear dance community, we just quit the Diljit show, and here's why: It's truly not about one show or one artist; it's about the greater good of the dance community".
In their message, the dancers refused to accept sub-par standards and their decision was a reflection of that. Talking about the selection process of costumes, one of the dancers said, "There were barely any sizes past medium, and that caused some of our dancers not to be chosen. There is a huge assumption out there that bigger people can't dance, let alone move. Why should the costume choose the dancer? Why can't it be the other way around?".
"For me, if you are asking for my account, you are asking to look at what I look like, my size, my hair, and my face. I think that should be based on our dance skills and our technicalities and what we do", another dancer said, talking about how they were asked about their Instagram handles.
One of the dancers went on to share that the selected dancers were required to rehearse for 12 hours everyday and also spend their own money for some costume requirements. However, lack of communication and confusion led to tremendous stress and anxiety.
For any artiste, a safe work place and respectable environment is imperative. "As an artist, I prefer a safe space, always. And we, we did a lot of big shows here, and we received a lot of respect. So, respect and safe space. We didn't feel that here", one of the women shared.
Coming out together to stand up for the truth had not been easy for the troupe. At the end, they requested the dance community to treat dancers with equal respect that the rightfully deserve.