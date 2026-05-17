Female dancers share why they quit Diljit Dosanjh's show

The female dancers used the Instagram account of Madhuban Performing Arts to address the world. In the beginning of the video, one of the dancers started by saying, "Dear dance community, we just quit the Diljit show, and here's why: It's truly not about one show or one artist; it's about the greater good of the dance community".

From low pay to long rehearsal hours, what the dancers faced

In their message, the dancers refused to accept sub-par standards and their decision was a reflection of that. Talking about the selection process of costumes, one of the dancers said, "There were barely any sizes past medium, and that caused some of our dancers not to be chosen. There is a huge assumption out there that bigger people can't dance, let alone move. Why should the costume choose the dancer? Why can't it be the other way around?".

"For me, if you are asking for my account, you are asking to look at what I look like, my size, my hair, and my face. I think that should be based on our dance skills and our technicalities and what we do", another dancer said, talking about how they were asked about their Instagram handles.