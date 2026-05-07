Amid rubble and recovery, Gaza’s children find solace through dance

In the middle of Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp, music cuts through the noise of daily uncertainty as children gather for breakdance practice beside piles of rubble and damaged concrete. For a brief period, the camp transforms into a space of movement, concentration and release.

Young dancers in Gaza reclaim fragments of childhood through movement

The dance sessions bring together boys and girls aged between five and 14, many of whom have spent much of their childhood surrounded by conflict and displacement. Wearing casual clothes and sliders, they practise spins, kicks and tightly choreographed footwork with visible determination. Smiles occasionally break through the intensity as routines come together.

For some children, the classes offer more than a creative outlet. Habiba Abu Khater, who has attended the centre for four years, says dance allows her to release stress while discovering a talent she did not know she possessed. She describes the sessions as a way to enjoy herself and momentarily escape the emotional strain of daily life in Gaza.

The school, established in 2004, teaches breakdance, gymnastics and contemporary dance. Instructor Fayez Saraj says the activities are designed to help children regain confidence and process difficult emotions shaped by years of war and instability.