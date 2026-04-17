Kangana Ranaut backs Deepika Padukone in 8-hour workday row

The problem extends beyond just acting, as per Kangana. Women should not be expected to juggle their demanding movie schedule and motherly duties. The criticism leveled against Deepika seems very much a reflection of deep-rooted gender stereotypes.

The issue made an abrupt shift in 2025 when the producers of the Kalki sequel alleged that the film needed an extent of “commitment” that was incompatible with Deepika’s demands. Yet, Kangana rejected these accusations, raising a query about how this amount of stress could affect women’s well-being and domestic lives.

Whereas Deepika’s decisions to leave Spirit and Kalki were met with criticism at first, the trend seems to be changing. Now, as big names in the industry, such as Kangana, advocate for the cause, the movement for family-friendly working conditions in Bollywood has reached a new height. Nevertheless, Deepika continues her career with the upcoming films by Siddharth Anand, namely King and Raaka.