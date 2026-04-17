Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt gets engaged to fitness coach Ishaan Mehra

Her mother, Soni Razdan, took to the comments section and wrote, “Congratulations my darlings pieces of my (heart emojis) (sic).” Alia’s mother-in-law, actor Neetu Kapoor commented, “Congratulationsssss love and blessings (heart and bad omen emojis) (sic).”

Actress Ananya Panday commented, “Shaheeeeen! Soooo happy for you....(heart emojis)...all the love and joy in the world (heart and bad omen emojis)...best...(sic).” Senior actress Neena Gupta wrote, “Wow congratulations dear Shaheen (sic).” Designer-actor Masaba Gupta commented, “Tannnnnaaa for the win ! Congratulations guys loveee you (sic).”

Ishaan Mehra is a sports and fitness coach, who conducts both online and offline classes. He is a former international swimmer, who represented India at the Youth Asian Games. He has since moved into the fitness industry. He is an ATG-certified coach.

Earlier, Shaheen Bhatt dated comedian Rohan Joshi but parted ways for unspecified reasons. Her engagement announcement comes just days after Alia’s fourth marriage anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor.

Last year, Alia shared a fun picture with sister Shaheen Bhatt’s boyfriend, Ishaan Mehra. The image shows Alia and Ishaan posing for the camera while relaxing in a swimming pool. The actress was dressed in a red swimsuit.