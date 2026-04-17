Exhibition He Who Permeates brings together Jayesh Sachdev and NFN Kalyan in a layered dialogue

An intuitive language of images

For Kalyan, the visual field is shaped by the simultaneity of contemporary life—where images collide, accumulate, and resist singular meaning. His compositions mirror this condition, assembling references into what he describes as a controlled chaos. “I believe the diverse references in my work are an intuitive response to the internet and social media. It is now commonplace to see so many images juxtaposed together. In my compositions, I curate the images to give a more coherent chaos, but still I like for there to be chaos,” he says.

He continues, “Images and the baggage of their meaning, when juxtaposed, force the viewer into questioning, ‘why?’ Since this is all intuitive for me, I work primarily by gut feeling. I feel my way through the composition. This leads to situations where even I have to consider what to understand from my own work. It was not born of my mind or of logic, but rather it comes from a more universal place — that inner understanding that we all have.”

Within this framework, mythology becomes a way to anchor larger philosophical inquiry. “I believe I use mythology as a way of focusing the viewer onto more complex philosophical issues. If one wishes to use only reference but still confront deeper questions, sometimes one must reference things that deal directly with those questions,” Kalyan explains.

He further adds, “By putting mythologies into a contemporary context, we are able to confront modern life in terms that are not superficial.”

“It is worth noting that I use ancient mythologies but also contemporary ones. Often, modern stories make profound philosophical inquiries, and I have no problem borrowing from these newer stories as well,” he says.